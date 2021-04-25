One driver killed, another hurt in crash on Lexington County road, SC cops say

One person was killed and another was hospitalized following an overnight crash on a Lexington County road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, said Master Trooper David Jones.

The wreck occurred on U.S. 1/Augusta Road, near the intersection with Kitti Wake Drive, according to Jones. That’s in the West Columbia area near Barnyard Flea Market, and about 1.5 miles from Exit 58 on Interstate 20.

A 2006 Acura was heading south on U.S. 1 when a 2000 Buick backed out of a private driveway, Jones said.

The Acura crashed into the driver’s side of the Buick, and the Buick driver died at the scene, according to Jones.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the name of the Buick driver after notifying the next of kin.

The woman driving the Acura was injured and taken to an area hospital, Jones said. Further information on her condition was not made available.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to Jones.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

There was no word on possible criminal charges, but the crash is still being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 293 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

At least 15 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

