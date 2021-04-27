Lexington woman killed in four-vehicle crash on I-26, SC officials say

A Lexington woman was killed overnight in a multi-vehicle crash that left a West Columbia woman in a hospital, South Carolina officials said.

Mary Maner, 76, died after a wreck that happened at about 7 p.m. Monday on Interstate 26, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said.

The four-vehicle collision happened near the 83 mile marker on I-26 eastbound, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s near the exit for Prosperity and Pomaria, and the junction with S.C. 773.

All of the eastbound lanes on I-20 were temporarily blocked following the wreck, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

Maner was a passenger in a 2015 Buick that was heading east on I-20 when it was hit by a 2016 Dodge pickup truck traveling in the same direction, Hovis said.

The Buick then ran into the back of a 2017 Acura SUV before running off the left side of the highway and crashing into a bridge guard rail, according to Hovis. After that, the Buick collided with the rear of a 2014 Lexus, Hovis said.

Maner, who was wearing a seat belt, was entrapped in the car and had to be mechanically extricated before she and the driver were taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County, according to Hovis.

Maner died at the hospital, Hovis said. An autopsy is scheduled for this week, Kneece said.

Further information on the condition of the driver was not made available.

The West Columbia woman who was driving the Buick, and the other three drivers, were all wearing seat belts, according to Hovis.

The drivers of the Dodge, Acura, and Lexus were not hurt, Hovis said.

Information on what caused the Dodge to hit the Buick and set off the collision was not available, but it is being investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

It was the second deadly collision in Newberry County in a three-day stretch.

At about 7:40 p.m. on April 23, a collision happened at the intersection of Bethel Church and Seibert roads, Kneece said. That’s in Prosperity, near the Newberry County Collection Center.

A Columbia man, 22-year-old Urijah Quick, was killed in the crash, according to Kneece.

Like the wreck on I-26, this crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Highway Patrol.

Through Tuesday morning, 301 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

At least six people have been killed in Newberry County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

