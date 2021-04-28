Wreck near Richland and Kershaw County line kills driver, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed in a Tuesday night crash near the Richland and Kershaw County line, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 9:10 p.m. on Smyrna Church Road, Master Trooper Brian Lee said. That’s in the Elgin area, not far from Blythewood.

A 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse was heading west when it ran off the right side of the road and flipped over, according to Lee.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected as the car overturned, Lee said.

Information if the driver died at the scene or at an area hospital was not made available.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

There was no word on what caused the car to run off the road, but the crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Tuesday afternoon, 303 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Of those, 210 had access to seat belts, but 98 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

At least eight people have been killed in Kershaw County crashes in 2021, and seat belts were not used in six of the deaths, DPS reported.

