Minibike rider killed in Lexington County crash, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed after crashing a minibike near a Lexington County road Tuesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 6:40 p.m. by Williams Circle, said Master Trooper David Jones. That’s in West Columbia, between Fish Hatchery Road and Pine Ridge Drive.

The Kicker minibike, also referred to as a miniature dirt bike or pocket bike, was heading south on Williams Circle and ran off the left side of the road near the intersection with Courtney Drive, according to Jones.

The bike then crashed into a mailbox and a tree, Jones said.

The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to the emergency room at a Lexington hospital and died, according to Jones.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the minibike rider after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported by the Highway Patrol.

There was no word what caused the mini bike to veer off the road, but the wreck remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Through Tuesday afternoon, 388 people had died on South Carolina roads this year, including 49 motorcycle riders, according to the Department of Public Safety.

At least 17 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

