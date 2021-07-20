Spin out causes fatal Richland interstate wreck involving a semi-truck, police say

A three vehicle collision on Interstate 77 Tuesday morning left one person dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on I-77 south near mile marker 17, Trooper Tyler Tidwell reported. The driver of a 2004 Ford Mustang entered the interstate from the Two Notch Road ramp and spun out, ending up sideways on the roadway. An 18-wheeler hit the Mustang causing it to go off road and hit the guard rail. The 18-wheeler also hit an SUV that was hit again by the Mustang after it rebounded off the guardrail into the roadway.

The Mustang driver died after being taken to Prisma Richland hospital, Tidwell said. No on else was injured. All the drivers were wearing seat belts. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

At least 568 people have died in wrecks in South Carolina this year, including 26 in Richland County.