Deadly crash and vehicle fire to block busy Lexington road for hours, officials say

A busy road in Lexington was closed Wednesday afternoon following a deadly crash, county officials said.

The 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near the intersection with Platt Springs Road, is expected to be blocked for hours following the wreck, Lexington County officials said at about 12:30 p.m. That’s an area densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

A man was killed in the single-vehicle collision, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told The State.

The vehicle crashed into a tree and caught on fire, Fisher said.

The man is expected to be publicly identified by the coroner’s office after it has notified his family.

Information about whether any other people were hurt in the wreck was not available.

Entrapment in the vehicle was involved, county officials said. Lexington County Fire Service, EMS and the sheriff’s department are on the scene, along with South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers. The Highway Patrol was called about the crash at about 12:15 p.m., Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell told The State.

There was no word on what caused the crash.

Traffic in the area will be diverted for the next 2-3 hours, according to county officials.

It’s not known if the road will be reopened in time for the evening commute, but drivers should try to find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

In an unrelated incident, a separate collision is causing issues for drivers in Lexington.

A crash on U.S. 378/Sunset Boulevard at Old Cherokee Road has all inbound lanes closed, the Lexington Police Department said at about 1:30 p.m. That’s in another area densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants, about 4 miles from Exit 61 on Interstate 20.

Traffic is being detoured onto Old Cherokee Road, according to police.

Information on injuries was not available from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Drivers in the area are asked to remain alert and use caution.

Through Wednesday morning, 573 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 28 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.