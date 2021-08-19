Multiple people killed in separate overnight crashes in Richland County, SC cops say

Two people were killed in separate overnight crashes on Richland County roads, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck driver died in a single-vehicle collision in Columbia about 90 minutes after an unrelated wreck where a pedestrian was fatally hit by a minivan, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

The first crash happened at about 9:30 p.m., according to Lee.

A 2008 Chrysler minivan was heading west on Parklane Road and struck the pedestrian who was illegally crossing the road, Lee said. That’s near the Dentsville area between Farrow and Two Notch roads.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the pedestrian after notifying the next of kin.

The Columbia woman driving the minivan was wearing a seat belt and no other injures were reported by Highway Patrol.

The second wreck happened about 11 miles away.

At about 11 p.m., the driver of a 2002 Toyota pickup truck died in a crash on Interstate 26, according to Lee.

The truck was heading west on I-26 when it ran off the highway and flipped over, Lee said. The wreck occurred at the 108 mile marker, which is near the exits for Bush River Road as well as Interstate 126 and the junction with U.S. 76.

The driver, who Lee said was wearing a seat belt, is expected to be publicly identified by the coroner’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on what caused the truck to veer off I-26, but both Columbia-area collisions remain under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday afternoon, 678 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 99 pedestrians, state Department of Public Safety data show.

There have been at least 40 people killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, and the seventh involving a pedestrian, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.