Truck driver dies in early-morning crash on Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed early Sunday morning when a pickup truck crashed on a Midlands road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4:20 a.m., near the intersection of U.S. 301 and S.C. 6 in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. That’s in the Santee area, near Lake Marion.

A 2006 Ford F-150 heading north on U.S. 301 crossed both U.S. 301 and S.C. 6 and hit an embankment, Tidwell said.

The driver, who was the only person in the pickup truck, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to Tidwell.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on what caused the pickup truck to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 710 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows. Of those, 481 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 237 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

At least 29 people have been killed in Orangeburg County crashes in 2021, and 16 of them were not wearing seat belts, DPS reported.

