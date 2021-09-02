Traffic
One killed, two more fight for their lives after Richland County crash, SC cops say
One person was killed in a Wednesday crash in Richland County that also left two others with life-threatening injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The two-vehicle collision happened at about 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 21/Wilson Boulevard, Master Trooper David Jones said. That’s near Hard Scrabble Road, about a mile from Keenan High School.
A 2007 Nissan four-door was heading south on Wilson Boulevard when the driver lost control and crossed left of the center line near the intersection with Fairlawn Court, according to Jones.
The four-door crashed into a 2012 Nissan SUV that was heading in the opposite direction on Wilson Boulevard, Jones said.
A passenger sitting in the front seat of the SUV died on the scene, according to Jones.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the passenger after notifying the next of kin.
The drivers of both vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital, Jones said. Further information on their conditions was not available.
All three people involved in the wreck wore seat belts, according to Jones.
There was no word on what caused the four-door to veer into oncoming traffic, but the collision continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.
Through Wednesday afternoon, 722 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.
At least 42 people have been killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, according to DPS.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
