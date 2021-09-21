Crash causes miles-long traffic jam on highway running through Columbia

Drivers making the Tuesday morning commute on a major highway in Columbia were stuck in a miles-long traffic jam following a crash.

All of the northbound lanes on Interstate 77 were blocked following the collision that happened at about 6:30 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck was near Exit 5 in Richland County, which is the junction with Bluff Road. It’s a few miles from the Lexington County line.

No injuries were reported by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Vehicles were backed up in a standstill for more than 3 miles on I-77, traffic cameras showed.

Information on what caused the collision, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available. It was a rainy morning, and more precipitation is in the forecast, but there’s no indication weather effects caused the collision.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area if possible, and are urged to exit the highway at mile marker 2 to seek an alternate route, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Although no southbound lanes were closed on I-77, traffic congestion heading that direction in the area between Exit 6A and Exit 2 was reported by SCDOT at about 8 a.m.

Otherwise, drivers should expect delays.

The lanes reopened at about 8:15 a.m., but there was no word on how long it would take to clear I-77.

This was one of several crashes reported in the Midlands Tuesday morning.

At about 8 a.m., there was another collision on the southbound side of I-77 near Exit 34, according to SCDOT.

Two separate crashes were reported on Interstate 26, near Exit 85 and Exit 116, that caused eastbound lanes to be closed, SCDOT said. Injuries were reported in the crash near Exit 116, which is in Lexington County and is the junction with I-77.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 7:58 AM.