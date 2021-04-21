‘Second Amendment sanctuary’? One SC county bristles at federal gun laws

Greenville County Councilman Steve Shaw Tuesday night proposed an ordinance to name Greenville County a “Second Amendment sanctuary community,” which would prohibit county employees from enforcing any federal gun laws that the county deems to violate the U.S. Constitution.

The proposed ordinance was not discussed or voted on and was sent to the council’s public safety committee for consideration.

But it was the main subject of speeches from county residents during the time set aside for public opinion.

A teacher who identified herself as Ms. Thomas said one of her friends died at Columbine High along with 12 others 22 years ago Tuesday. She recalled another situation where a masked man walked into her own classroom and she demanded to know what he was doing. Then, she realized her error — she was in Spain.

“People don’t kill children in Spain,” she said, and she asked the council to turn down the ordinance.

Another speaker, Linda Hardin, said she believed the ordinance was “ill timed” and “poorly considered.”

Alan Stevenson said he believes the Second Amendment is in danger and encouraged the council to adopt the ordinance.

Similarly, Ty Rushing said he believes the federal government is pushing to take away gun rights “at a time our cities are on fire.”

Rushing said he has a permit for concealed carry. He considers it a big responsibility not only for his own protection but also for those around him.

The proposed county ordinance specifically cites protection for “personal firearms, firearms accessories, or ammunition,” including non-fully automatic firearms, hand grips, stocks, flash suppressors, bayonet mounts, magazine capacity, clip capacity, internal capacity, bump stocks, suppressors, or types of ammunition available for sale, possession or use by citizens.

According to the language of the ordinance, it would be illegal for any county employee or official to “knowingly and willingly, participate in any way in the enforcement of any Unlawful Act ... regarding personal firearms, firearms accessories, or ammunition.” An “unlawful act” would be considered any restriction on an individual’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms. A violation of the ordinance would bring a $500 fine or 30 days in jail.

The ordinance would not apply in the prosecution of crimes in which a firearm is an aggravating factor or possessing firearms in federal buildings.

Hundreds of local governments across the country have passed similar laws, which are largely symbolic.

Shaw, a lawyer, is the author of Shaw’s South Carolina Gun Law and organizes South Carolina Gun Law seminars each year.