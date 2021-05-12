‘Demonic’ or ‘inclusive’? Nude art in downtown Greenville sparks controversy

This is called Archivaldo, described by the artist as “the figure of an observer; a being that looks and analyzes from a distance. With a seriousness hidden behind the mask, maybe it is a guardian, a protector that safeguards what, in that orb, might be seen as the world.” Provided

Some Greenville County residents and Greenville County Council members have described the sculptures in an international — and temporary — art installation in downtown Greenville as “demonic,” pornographic and not fit for families because the men depicted are naked.

One statue called “Hombre Universal” shows a nude man from the front, legs and arms stretched out toward two circles that surround him. That piece is displayed inside the Peace Center for the Performing Arts.

The seven others, located in Falls Park, are less focused on the body of a man and more on the meaning of the sculptures: strength, compassion, rebirth, hope and freedom.

Greenville County’s Finance Committee voted Monday to strip funding from the Hispanic Alliance of South Carolina, which sponsored the artwork in collaboration with the city of Greenville. A vote by the full County Council is expected at the next meeting, May 18.

But the city of Greenville said in a news release Tuesday night that the work by Mexican artist Jorge Marin is a hit with Greenville residents and people around the country.

Art or pornography?

The exhibit, “Wings of the City,” opened on April 1.

Since then, some 3,600 people have done the online interactive tour, 500,000 “positive impressions and engagements” have appeared on the city’s social media accounts and 700,000 readers of Travel + Leisure magazine saw a story about Greenville and the exhibit, the city said in its news release.

“While these sculptures may differ from the public art that Greenvillians have seen on display in the past, the city is proud of its strong partnership with the Hispanic Alliance and is honored to have been chosen to host this world-renowned exhibition,” the news release said.

City Council member Russell Stall was quoted in the news release as saying the exhibition “demonstrates Greenville’s place as a world-class, progressive and inclusive city.”

County Council member Stan Tzouvelekas, however, called for the artwork to be taken down.

“I don’t think it’s family friendly. It’s demonic,” he said. ”I don’t want my kids to see it.”

Asked if he thought Greenville had gotten too hip for the room, Tzouvelekas said, “yes, too hip for Greenville County.”

Traveling North America

“Wings of the City” has been on display in cities in the United States and Mexico since 2013, including Denver, which bought a replica of one of the pieces for permanent display in its Riverfront Park. Greenville is the first city on the East Coast to feature the exhibit.

The exhibition typically stays in place for several months. Greenville’s will end in October.

It was offered to the local Hispanic Alliance by the Mexican Consulate in Raleigh.

Adela Mendoza, executive director of the Hispanic Alliance, could not be reached by phone or email, but was quoted in the city’s press release as saying the work celebrates the “evolution, resilience and inclusivity happening in our community.”

“We hope people will visit the exhibit and be reminded of our ability to grow our own wings and take flight to reach our dreams,” she said. “As we recover from a global pandemic, we can and must reinvent our shared future together.”

Art in public places

Greenville prides itself on years of promoting public art with its Arts in Public Places Commission.

The commission recommended the Marin work to City Council, which also asked for opinions from various city groups including the Carolina Foothills Garden Club and the S.C. Arts Commission.

Tracy Ramseur, the city’s cultural events coordinator and staff liaison to the committee, declined to comment on the backlash but said it is commonplace for the city to work with other organizations to bring artwork to public places.

This is the first time the city has featured a temporary exhibit, she said.

No city funds have been expended for the exhibit because the Hispanic Alliance was successful in gathering partners to pay for it. Bank of America is the primary sponsor.

Marin offers replicas of the main piece — “Wings of Mexico” — to host cities, but Ramseur said Greenville has not talked about whether to obtain one permanently. The work is of two wings with a space in between for a person to stand and be part of the sculpture. It was been a hit with spectators taking photos of themselves looking like they have sprouted their own wings.

Petitions, both pro and con

Jessica Saravia, a Greer resident, has spoken twice in City Council meetings, calling for the sculptures to end their run now. She has created a petition for her cause on change.org that has garnered about 800 signatures.

“I want to enjoy the city,” she said Monday. “I am embarrassed to take people there.”

She said she will not expose her daughters to the artwork.

At the city’s April 26 meeting, Mayor Knox White told her, while he respects her opinion, the city was united in supporting “Wings of the City.” The vote to install the work was unanimous.

Susana Saravia told the council on Tuesday, “If these were actual people they would be arrested immediately. This is exposing us to nakedness without our consent. It is sexual harassment.”

Another petition — this one in favor of the exhibit — was started on change.org by a group calling itself Greenville Cares for the Arts. It had about 3,400 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

It says, “We implore you (the city) not to bend to the will of these people. Greenville is trying to build a reputation as a cultural destination. Allowing these people to have a world renowned art installation removed from our city would be an embarrassment. Make our public areas of downtown rated C - for cultured.”