Former ‘Idol’ contestant Caleb Kennedy sees songs rocket to the top of country charts

Caleb Kennedy performing on ‘American Idol.’ Screengrab from Youtube / American Idol.

South Carolina singer Caleb Kennedy leaving American Idol after a controversial video of him emerged apparently hasn’t phased his fans.

His EP reached No. 2 on the iTunes country chart and No. 7 among all genres. His mother, Anita Guy, posted that news on her Facebook page Tuesday, and the Spartanburg Herald Journal was first to report it.

Kennedy came home to Roebuck in Spartanburg County a week ago with two weeks left in the competition. He had reached the top 5 and was shooting for the top 3.

The two-second video showed Kennedy sitting beside someone in what looked like a Ku Klux Klan robe. It was circulated at Dorman High, where he is a sophomore, and sent to Guy. She said she in turn sent it to her son and they told Idol producers about it.

The next day, Kennedy was on his way home.

Guy said the video was taken when he was 12 and the person in the costume was mimicking a character in a movie they had watched.

Kennedy said on Instagram, “It displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse.”

He said he was taking time away from social media “to better myself.”

He said he knows he has hurt and disappointed many people and lost their respect.

“I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect!” he said.

On the show Sunday, host Ryan Seacrest said only that Kennedy was not continuing in the competition.

People magazine reported that judge Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie commented on Kennedy’s exit after Sunday’s show.

“First and foremost, as judges, we love these kids,” Bryan told People magazine. “We get emotionally involved in these kids. We want the best for Caleb.”

He said he could not speak for ABC or the decision on Kennedy leaving.

“It’s our job as judges to show up and do our best job and comment on the kids who are in front of us.’

He said the week was “very, very challenging and upsetting.”

Richie told People, “A lot of times, we think about it, we grow up and we make mistakes and we look at our life behind us many times and we say, ‘God, what was I thinking about when I did that?’ This was one of those situations where we kind of give him a big hug from the three of us.

“He definitely has talent. The problem is, this is one of those unfortunate decisions that had to be made and we move on. But this will be remembered in his lifetime and he’ll know what it’s all about.”