Powerful thunderstorm rolls through Midlands, leaving path of destruction in its wake

As bad weather moved across South Carolina Thursday, a powerful thunderstorm caused damage after it rolled through the Midlands.

In downtown Columbia, a large tree fell during the storm which included powerful winds. It blocked the southbound lanes on Assembly Street, near the intersection with Calhoun Street, according to a tweet from the Columbia Fire Department.

A huge tree was also uprooted and fell into the roadway on the corner of Gervais and Bull streets, WIS tweeted.

In the 2200 block of Clark Street, another large tree was yanked from the earth and fell on a home, but no injures were reported because it was not occupied at the time of the tree crash, the fire department tweeted.

The Columbia Police Department reported several traffic lights are not working properly because of the storm, and officers will help with traffic control in those areas.

Damage was spread across the Midlands, as more downed trees were reported in Lexington, on Sunset Drive and Clement Road, according to a tweet.

Drivers are warned to avoid Black Avenue, where a fallen tree is blocking both directions of the road, the Lexington Police Department tweeted.

All of the damage is expected to cause traffic issues for drivers, especially those making an evening commute.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

