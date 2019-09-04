Wednesday update: Here’s what SC Midlands should expect from Hurricane Dorian

Dorian keeps moving north with hurricane warnings in Florida, the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian is located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tropical Storm conditions continue along parts of the Florida’s northeastern coast on the morning of September 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tropical Storm conditions continue along parts of the Florida’s northeastern coast on the morning of September 4.

Hurricane Dorian is still on track to cause heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to some parts of the South Carolina Midlands, according to a Wednesday release from the National Weather Service.

Bamberg, Orangeburg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter, and Lee counties are all under a tropical storm warning. Richland and Lexington counties do not have a watch or a warning as of Wednesday morning.

Tropical storm force winds are most likely to impact the eastern Midlands tonight and into Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Impacted areas can expect fallen trees, downed power lines, closed roads and power outages.

Dorian is currently a Category 2 hurricane that’s 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and is moving northwest at eight miles per hour, according to a release from the National Weather Service.

The eastern part of the Midlands can expect to see up to six inches of rain in some places and sustained winds of 39 miles per hour or higher, according to the National Weather Service. It is possible the eastern Midlands will see some tornadoes, the weather service said Tuesday.

National Weather Service officials are confident the Midlands will see some effect from the hurricane, but say the forecast to specific areas could change, especially if Hurricane Dorian’s track changes.

The storm is projected to move “near or over” the South Carolina coast on Thursday. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster called a state of emergency and ordered evacuations over the weekend and is urging coastal residents to leave. There, the Lowcountry is expected to receive five to 10 inches of rain, and up to 15 inches in some spots, according to the National Weather Service.

This story will be updated throughout the day Wednesday.

