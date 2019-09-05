Benedict College collects supplies for hurricane-ravaged Bahamas. How you can help

Aerial footage of Great Abaco shows destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian Hurricane Dorian left widespread destruction on Great Abaco Island, as shown in aerial footage taken by journalists from Our News Bahamas on September 3. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian left widespread destruction on Great Abaco Island, as shown in aerial footage taken by journalists from Our News Bahamas on September 3.

A Columbia institution is stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Benedict College is collecting donations to send relief supplies to the islands. The college is requesting a variety of items, from medicine to hygiene products, disposable kitchenware and clothing.

Hurricane Dorian plowed the Caribbean nation, becoming stationary on Monday night as a Category 5 hurricane and causing mass destruction, especially on the Abaco and Grand Bahama islands. At least 20 people were killed during the storm, according to officials’ preliminary death tolls.

All donations should be dropped off on the first floor of Benedict’s office of student activities, which is in the DHS Campus Center (1616 Oak St.).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW