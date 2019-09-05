Midlands schools returning to normal schedules Friday. Here’s which ones

Hurricane Dorian intensity back to Category 3 as it draws closer to the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

Several Midlands school districts have announced they will be open and operating on a normal schedule Friday.

Those school districts are Richland 2, Lexington 1 and Lexington 3 (Batesburg-Leesville), officials said Thursday.

The districts were closed Thursday in preparation for possible heavy rain and high winds from Hurricane Dorian. However, the western Midlands were largely spared from the hurricane’s effects, while the S.C. coast saw flooding, high winds and storm surges, according to a previous article from The State.

Richland 2 enrolls more than 27,000 students, making it the largest school district in the Midlands, according to its website.