Frost and freezing temperatures in the Midlands weather forecast

The temperature is going to get so cold in the Midlands that frost is possible as it is predicted to dip below freezing, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service office in Columbia.

A low of 30 degrees is possible overnight Wednesday in Columbia, and some places in the Midlands could see temperatures drop into the 20s, National Weather Service meteorologist Leonard Vaughan told The State on Wednesday.

Patchy frost is expected in the Columbia area, and more frost is possible Thursday morning as drivers hit the road for the commute, the National Weather Service said.

“This will be the coldest morning we’ve seen in the fall,” Vaughan said. “You’re going to want to bring your plants inside, and don’t leave your pets outdoors.”

People will have to take precautions as well.

“Make sure to have the right type of clothing or coats to stay warm,” Vaughan said. “It takes between 15 to 45 minutes before the body starts to go into shock because of cold temperatures. You don’t want to be out there and exposed.”

Temperatures are predicted to drop into the 30s after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

A lack of wind will contribute to the cold temperatures, as all the heat generated during the day will easily escape into the atmosphere, according to Vaughan.

This is expected to be the coldest temperature so far this fall in Columbia, after the previous low of 32 degrees was set on Nov. 3, Vaughan said.

The coldest day of 2020 was back on Feb. 22, when the temperature at Columbia Metropolitan Airport dropped to 23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Some other areas in the Midlands saw thermometers hit the teens on March 1, Vaughan said.

The freezing temperatures are part of a recent cold snap, as it reached the low 30s Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The trend is expected to continue on Thursday night, when Vaughan said it will be slightly warmer but temperatures will still be in the mid 30s.

On the positive side, there is no precipitation in the forecast. That means there is no chance of snow, freezing rain or even black ice on the roads, according to Vaughan. There also should not be a threat of pipes bursting from the freezing weather.

The forecast calls for the dry weather to continue through the weekend into early next week, up to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Vaughan said. Temperatures will be warmer over that stretch, and highs in the 70s are possible on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to the forecast.