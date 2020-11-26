Flash flood warning in place for Richland, Lexington counties

A flash flood warning in effect until 11:30 a.m. Thursday for Richland and Lexington counties as storms move through the area. tkimball@heraldonline.com

A flash flood warning is in effect until 11:30 a.m in northeast Lexington County and central Richland County.

Storms are moving through the area this morning and are expected to clear the area by 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Columbia, Forest Acres, the South Carolina State Fair Grounds, Five Points and Olympia are expected to see flooding because of the storm, the National Weather Service said.

Flooding is expected around small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low-lying areas, the weather service said.