Dreaming of a white Christmas in Columbia? What the forecast says about it snowing

About a week before Christmas, preliminary forecasts are showing the possibility of weather conditions that could make it conducive to snowing in the Midlands.

But will any of the white stuff actually fall in Columbia on Dec. 25?

“It doesn’t appear that way,” Chris Landolfi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Columbia told The State Thursday. “At this point there is a chance we will have moisture, but as far as snow? It is too early to say, especially in this area.”

Columbia doesn’t get much snow any time of year, but especially not on Christmas.

The last time snow fell in Columbia on Christmas Day was in 2004, according to Landolfi. That trace amount, less than one-tenth of an inch, set the record for most snowfall recorded in Columbia on Dec. 25 — ever.

Since 1887, Columbia has gotten no more than a trace of snow on Christmas, Landolfi said.

Right now, 2020 doesn’t appear to be any different.

“The overall pattern doesn’t favor snow,” Landolfi said. “Beyond cold temperatures, you need cold air in place for a few days, and we’re not seeing that now.”

Temperatures need to be in the low to mid 30s for snow or other winter precipitation like freezing rain or sleet, according to Landolfi.

While the National Weather Service forecast does not currently extend to Dec. 25, The Weather Channel is predicting a possible high of 49 degrees during the day, before dropping to a low of 30 overnight.

That’s close to the annual average temperature for Dec. 25 in Columbia, which Landolfi said ranges between 34 and 56 degrees.

There is a 40% chance of precipitation during the day, but that’s being called rain by The Weather Channel. When temperatures plummet after dark, clear conditions are expected, and there is only a 17% chance of precipitation, according to the forecast.

“Right now the forecast is too warm for snow or any winter precipitation,” Landolfi said.

The most recent snowfall recorded at Columbia Metropolitan Airport was Jan. 7, 2017, when one-tenth of an inch was reported, according to the National Weather Service. The last time Columbia received a significant amount of snow was Feb. 12, 2014, when 2.1 inches fell, according to Landolfi.

For those whose wishing for a white Christmas, the meteorologist left the slightest chance for a miracle.

“The forecast could change,” Landolfi said.