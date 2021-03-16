Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms possible in the Midlands this week, forecast shows

There’s an enhanced risk of severe weather affecting the Midlands this week, according to the National Weather Service office in Columbia.

Strong to severe thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes are possible, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service. The confidence in severe weather has increased over the past few days, the National Weather Service said.

Lots of thunderstorms are expected, which could also cause lightning hazards and heavy rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Pierce Larkin told The State Tuesday.

There’s also an elevated chance for large and damaging hail, while the likelihood of flash flooding is limited but possible, according to the National Weather Service.

It began raining in the Columbia area Sunday night and precipitation is expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday before picking up in intensity on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The greatest threat of severe weather is expected to begin on Thursday morning and continue through Thursday night, according to Larkin. In addition to Richland and Lexington counties, the rest of the Midlands and down through Georgia is included in the outlook.

“Make sure you have a plan in place, safe place for shelter and multiple ways to reliably receive warnings,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Up to half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall in Columbia by the end of Thursday night, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation, according to the forecast. Higher amounts of rainfall is possible in certain areas affected by thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm can include an EF2 or greater tornado, wind speeds of 75 mph or greater, and hail that’s 2 inches in diameter or larger, which is about the size of a lime, the National Weather Service said.

The worst of the storms could cause considerable damage to trees and branches, which creates the possibility of downed power lines and outages. While tree limbs could come down, it’s expected that trees could topple over because the ground will be over saturated with rain.

Structures such as mobile homes, roofs, outbuildings, and vehicles would also be under siege in a tornado.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 70s on Thursday before dropping to a possible low of 50 degrees at night, according to the forecast. Cooler temperatures are predicted for the Columbia area after the storms clear out, with highs in the 60s or 50s through the end of the weekend.

More rain is not expected, and Larkin said “it’s going to be dry this weekend.”

In 2020, the Columbia area was affected by several severe storms, including powerful hurricanes Delta and Zeta in October, Sally in September and Laura in late August. Tropical Storm Isaias also dumped significant rainfall as it rumbled through the region at the beginning of August.

In April, at least 20 tornadoes hit South Carolina in a massive storm that caused nine deaths and more injuries, in addition to damaged and destroyed property.

