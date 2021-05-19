Temperatures could approach triple digits in the Midlands as heat wave approaches

For the first time this year in the Midlands, the weather is expected to feel more like summer than spring.

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs in the 90s by this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“The first true taste of summer is headed our way!” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

This is a big change from how cool it was across the Midlands at times last week.

Temperatures are expected to rise above average levels, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service

Temperatures in Columbia have seldom reached 90 degrees thus far in 2021.

“This will be the warmest temperatures we’ve seen thus far,” National Weather Service meteorologist Pierce Larkin told The State. “We’ve not really hit the 90s much, but we’re certainly about to.”

The heat wave will be caused by a strong ridge of high pressure moving through South Carolina, according to Larkin.

The high temperatures will be well above the average levels and by the beginning of next week could even approach 100 degrees, Larkin said.

Temperatures are expected to steadily rise Thursday and Friday before really spiking over the weekend, the forecast shows.

“It will really start Saturday, and the hottest days will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,” Larkin said.

There is a possibility of a cool down after that stretch, but Larkin said there’s not enough certainty about the forecast that far out to be sure.

He said people in the Midlands shouldn’t expect to get any relief from the heat in the form of rain. While there might be some isolated showers, no widespread rain is forecast for the next week, according to Larkin.

But lack of rain also means that humidity levels should remain lower than the temperatures.

“We’re not expecting a jump in humidity, which makes the rising temperatures a little more bearable,” Larkin said.

Even with that saving grace, Larkin warned anyone planning outdoor activities or working outside to take caution. Prolonged exertion in the heat can cause heat exhaustion or even heat stroke, according to Larkin.

“If you’re outside, look for the signs,” Larkin said. “And be sure to take plenty of breaks, drink lots of fluids, and limit exposure outside to 30 minutes.”

The other effect of the high temperatures is potentially worsening the drought conditions in the Midlands. A moderate drought has developed in eastern South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

The one certainty in the forecast is two words — sunny and hot.

