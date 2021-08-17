Tornado warning issued for Lexington County

A tornado warning was issued for part of Lexington County on Tuesday afternoon.

The tornado warning for the Batesburg-Leesville area was in effect until 2:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“Conditions look favorable for weak, short lived tornadoes,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, a tornado watch was issued for parts of the Midlands and several Upstate counties. But at about 2 p.m., a warning was issued. Lexington County was added to the tornado watch area in the afternoon.

In the case of a watch, weather officials are urging residents to be prepared for a tornado. A warning means residents need to take action because a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, and there is imminent danger to life and property.

The tornado watch continues to be in effect until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning for Saluda County expired at 2:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

At 2:22 p.m., the National Weather Service said a possible tornado was spotted near Ridge Spring and Ward. The storm was moving north, and anyone in that area was urged to take cover.

At 2:30 p.m., another tornado warning was issued for Barnwell, Williston, and Blackville until 3:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

“If you are in Blackville or Elko, take cover now. Radar indicated tornado,” the National Weather Service tweeted at 2:54 p.m.

Trees and power lines were downed in Edgefield County according to a report shared by Midlands Weather.

As Tropical Depression Fred moves north severe weather effects are possible in South Carolina and the Midlands. National Hurricane Center

The severe weather is the result of Tropical Depression Fred moving through the Southeast.

In addition to possible tornadoes, storms associated with the remnants of Fred are forecast to bring widespread showers, heavy rain, and potential flooding to the Midlands, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to an inch of rain is possible in the Midlands, National Weather Service forecasters said in a morning briefing. Higher amounts of rainfall are possible in certain areas affected by storms.

Heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding in small streams as well as in urban and low-lying areas with poor drainage, forecasters said.

The threat of flooding is greatest in the area along and north of Interstate 20 and west of Interstate 77, which received around 1 to 2 inches of rain yesterday, according to the National Weather Service.

Fred made landfall Monday afternoon in Florida’s Panhandle with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.