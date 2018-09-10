Where can I evacuate with my pet in the SC Midlands?

If I’m evacuating to a shelter or motel in Columbia, where can I go with my pet?
Most emergency storm shelters do not allow pets unless they are service animals. Some counties may open up emergency animal shelters, but the safest bet is making a plan to stay in a pet-friendly hotel.
Here are some places that allow pets:
Columbia
Comfort Inn & Suites, Fort Jackson
480-568-6681
7337 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia
Days Inn by Wyndham Columbia
803-750-7550
1144 Bush River Road, Columbia
Extended Stay America/ Columbia-West
800-804-3724
450 Gracern Road, Columbia
Hampton Inn Columbia I-26/Harbison Blvd.
803-749-6999
101 Woodcross Drive, Columbia
La Quinta Inn Columbia SE/Fort Jackson
803-783-5410
7333 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia
Motel 6 Columbia West
803-798-9210
1776 Burning Tree Drive, Columbia
Red Roof Inn Columbia East-Fort Jackson
803-736-0850
7431 Nates Road, Columbia
Candlewood Suites Columbia-Fort Jackson
803-727-1299
921 Atlas Rd, Columbia
Comfort Inn Columbia
803-612-5139
911 Bush River Road, Columbia
Days Inn by Wyndham Columbia NE Fort Jackson
803-567-5699
133 Plumbers Road, Columbia
Extended Stay America Columbia-West, Stoneridge Drive
800-804-3724
180 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia
Magnuson Hotel Columbia
803-788-1747
7128 Parklane Road, Columbia
Quality Inn Fort Jackson
803-736-0822
8104 Two Notch Road, Columbia
Red Roof Inn Columbia West, SC
803-798-9220
10 Berryhill Road, Columbia
Sheraton Columbia Downtown Hotel
803-988-1400
1400 Main St, Columbia
Super 8 by Wyndham Columbia
803-563-8953
5719 Fairfield Road, Columbia
Baymont by Wyndham Columbia Fort Jackson
803-567-5863
240 E. Exchange Blvd, Columbia
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Columbia
803-731-0300
2100 Bush River Road, Columbia
Extended Stay America Columbia - Fort Jackson
803-782-2025
5430 Forest Drive, Columbia
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Columbia Northeast
803-760-1700
120 Blarney Drive, Columbia
Home Towne Suites - Columbia
803-781-9391
350 Columbiana Drive, Columbia
La Quinta Inn & Suites Columbia Northeast Ft. Jackson
803-736-6400
1538 Horseshoe Drive, Columbia
Motel 6 Columbia East
803-736-3900
7541 Nates Road, Columbia
Quality Inn Harbison Area
803-798-0500
499 Piney Grove Road, Columbia
West Columbia
Residence Inn by Marriott Columbia West/Lexington
803-661-6910
122 Mathias Road, West Columbia
Executive Inn
803-796-4934
1107 Harbor Drive, West Columbia
Red Roof Inn Columbia
803-708-1935
2204 Airport Blvd, West Columbia
Quality Inn
520-979-3096
2516 Augusta Road, West Columbia
Cayce
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites
803-936-0015
1935 Airport Blvd, Cayce
Masters Inn
803-791-5850
2125 Commerce Drive, Cayce
Lexington
Quality Inn & Suites
803-359-3099
U.S. 1, 328 W. Main St, Lexington
Comfort Suites
803-996-2000
325 W Main St, Lexington
WoodSpring Suites Columbia Lexington
803-356-1303
4920 Augusta Road, Lexington
Some hotels may waive the no-pet policy in the case of an emergency.
