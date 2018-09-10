The State File photograph
Where can I evacuate with my pet in the SC Midlands?

By Isabella Cueto

September 10, 2018 03:23 PM

Columbia, SC

If I’m evacuating to a shelter or motel in Columbia, where can I go with my pet?

Most emergency storm shelters do not allow pets unless they are service animals. Some counties may open up emergency animal shelters, but the safest bet is making a plan to stay in a pet-friendly hotel.

Here are some places that allow pets:

Columbia

Comfort Inn & Suites, Fort Jackson

480-568-6681

7337 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia

Days Inn by Wyndham Columbia

803-750-7550

1144 Bush River Road, Columbia

Extended Stay America/ Columbia-West

800-804-3724

450 Gracern Road, Columbia

Hampton Inn Columbia I-26/Harbison Blvd.

803-749-6999

101 Woodcross Drive, Columbia

La Quinta Inn Columbia SE/Fort Jackson

803-783-5410

7333 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia

Motel 6 Columbia West

803-798-9210

1776 Burning Tree Drive, Columbia

Red Roof Inn Columbia East-Fort Jackson

803-736-0850

7431 Nates Road, Columbia

Candlewood Suites Columbia-Fort Jackson

803-727-1299

921 Atlas Rd, Columbia

Comfort Inn Columbia

803-612-5139

911 Bush River Road, Columbia

Days Inn by Wyndham Columbia NE Fort Jackson

803-567-5699

133 Plumbers Road, Columbia

Extended Stay America Columbia-West, Stoneridge Drive

800-804-3724

180 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia

Magnuson Hotel Columbia

803-788-1747

7128 Parklane Road, Columbia

Quality Inn Fort Jackson

803-736-0822

8104 Two Notch Road, Columbia

Red Roof Inn Columbia West, SC

803-798-9220

10 Berryhill Road, Columbia

Sheraton Columbia Downtown Hotel

803-988-1400

1400 Main St, Columbia

Super 8 by Wyndham Columbia

803-563-8953

5719 Fairfield Road, Columbia

Baymont by Wyndham Columbia Fort Jackson

803-567-5863

240 E. Exchange Blvd, Columbia

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Columbia

803-731-0300

2100 Bush River Road, Columbia

Extended Stay America Columbia - Fort Jackson

803-782-2025

5430 Forest Drive, Columbia

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Columbia Northeast

803-760-1700

120 Blarney Drive, Columbia

Home Towne Suites - Columbia

803-781-9391

350 Columbiana Drive, Columbia

La Quinta Inn & Suites Columbia Northeast Ft. Jackson

803-736-6400

1538 Horseshoe Drive, Columbia

Motel 6 Columbia East

803-736-3900

7541 Nates Road, Columbia

Quality Inn Harbison Area

803-798-0500

499 Piney Grove Road, Columbia

West Columbia

Residence Inn by Marriott Columbia West/Lexington

803-661-6910

122 Mathias Road, West Columbia

Executive Inn

803-796-4934

1107 Harbor Drive, West Columbia

Red Roof Inn Columbia

803-708-1935

2204 Airport Blvd, West Columbia

Quality Inn

520-979-3096

2516 Augusta Road, West Columbia

Cayce

Econo Lodge Inn & Suites

803-936-0015

1935 Airport Blvd, Cayce

Masters Inn

803-791-5850

2125 Commerce Drive, Cayce

Lexington

Quality Inn & Suites

803-359-3099

U.S. 1, 328 W. Main St, Lexington

Comfort Suites

803-996-2000

325 W Main St, Lexington

WoodSpring Suites Columbia Lexington

803-356-1303

4920 Augusta Road, Lexington

Some hotels may waive the no-pet policy in the case of an emergency.

