Thousands of free WiFi hotspots available for those in Hurricane Florence’s path

With Hurricane Florence forecast to make landfall in the Carolinas by Friday, preparations are being made to help keep people connected as the powerful storm hits.

Several companies are offering free hotspots so people can keep in touch with everyone from their families to first responders should their internet and WiFi connections get cut off by the hurricane.

Cable company Spectrum is offering “more than 5,000 WiFi hotspots” in areas of North Carolina and South Carolina, WRAL reported.

Spectrum was offering unlimited WiFi for its customers, but is making it available to “all wireless users,” in the Carolinas, per WRAL.

SIGN UP

Find a map of Spectrum’s WiFi sites here.

Comcast, another cable and communications giant, is making a similar offer for those who are in Hurricane Florence’s path.

It has “opened up more than 127,000 Xfinity hotspots,” which will be free for everyone, not just the company’s customers, according to WVNS-TV. In addition to the Carolinas, the hotspots will be available in West Virginia, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland and Washington D.C., but can’t be accessed until Monday.

Find a map of Xfinity hotspots here.

Verizon has already removed all “speed caps restrictions” for first responders in areas likely to be affected by Hurricane Florence, according to nasdaq.com. It is also providing “mobile hotspots and phones to public safety and other support teams,” ... “as well pre-staging charging stations.

According to its website, Verizon will offer its customers expected to be impacted by the hurricane “free calling, texting and data.”

Verizon — and fellow wireless service providers AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile — have all been working to “ensure cell towers remain operational,” USA Today reported.