Snow? What Columbia, Lexington can expect from this weekend’s winter weather

Get out your gloves and scarves, Columbia. After a weekend full of chilly rain, forecasters are predicting the area may be getting a little snow.
A mix of snow and rain is expected to fall on the Columbia-area Sunday night into Monday morning, National Weather Service Forecaster Jeff Linton said Friday.
Because of the rain that is expected to accompany the icy precipitation, Linton said the snow likely will not stick or accumulate on the ground. If the forecast shifts and temperatures drop more than already expected, that increases the chance of a white dusting on the grass Monday morning, he said.
Wintry weather is expected to begin its move into the Midlands Saturday morning as a low pressure system rolls in from the Gulf to meet a blast of cold air from the Midwest, Linton said. Rain is expected to begin Saturday morning at a drizzle and steadily pick up throughout the weekend, falling heavy at times.
The high temperature forecast for Saturday afternoon is 40 degrees, falling to 36 Saturday night, Linton said. The high on Sunday is predicted to be 39 degrees.
Forecasters are expecting two to three inches of rain in the Columbia area over the weekend, which may cause minor localized flooding or minor river flooding, Linton said.
Columbia, SC forecast
According to the National Weather Service
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind.
Friday night: A chance of rain, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain, mainly after 8 am. High near 40. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 36. Northeast wind 8 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday: Rain. High near 39. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 %. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday night: Rain likely, mainly before 7 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 29.
