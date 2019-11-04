Monday Letters to the Editor

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens as family members of victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 speak during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

On Ariail’s cartoon

The Nov. 3 editorial cartoon by Robert Ariail that poked fun at South Carolina being a low-tax state was not humorous at all. You should see the condition of the streets in Los Angeles and what they are paying for taxes there.

It’s unbelievable.

Bob Michalski, West Columbia

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On traffic fines

It amazes me that so many educated people are actually claiming that the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is running a driver’s license suspension system that punishes poor people who can’t afford to pay their traffic tickets.

Really?

When these individuals are pulled over and ticketed for their offenses, their bank accounts are not known; all that is known is that they broke the law — and there are consequences when you do so.

I have gotten tickets and I have hated to pay for them, but it is my responsibility to do so. When you don’t pay your tickets you are breaking other laws, too, and you should face the consequences for doing that as well.

If there are glitches in the system that are preventing people from being properly notified that their licenses have been suspended, then the state should work on that. But it is wrong to say that individuals are being targeted just because they are poor.

If you can’t afford to pay a fine, then you shouldn’t break the law. What message are we sending if we break the law and there are no consequences for doing so?

N. Best, Columbia

On education

Last year teachers gathered outside the State House to plead for the South Carolina Legislature to take up education issues. Inside the State House, however, our legislators remained tied up with debating Santee Cooper.

During the last couple of years Santee Cooper and our state’s energy issues have been front and center on the legislative calendar due to the V.C. Summer debacle. Frankly, however, too much time has been spent on Santee Cooper; thankfully, the Legislature has produced a process and a timeline for Santee Cooper and other interested parties to follow.

It’s imperative that the timeline is followed. Any extension will only mean that even more legislative sessions will focus on Santee Cooper. Our educational issues deserve legislative time, too.

Our schools depend on it.

Larry Kelley, Surfside Beach

On Tulsi Gabbard

Hillary Clinton’s recent derision of U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as a “Russian asset” was an unfortunate, unfounded and shameful attack on someone who has:

▪ Served and still serves our nation in uniform.

▪ Deployed to the Middle East.

▪ Proposed interesting ideas that are worth considering on how to rebalance our overextended military commitments across the globe.

Even if you don’t fully agree with Gabbard, the fact remains that her views on our foreign policy are not “far out” — let alone treasonous — and that her personal record is worthy of respect and admiration.

Clinton apparently hasn’t learned the lessons that she should have learned from the backlash to her “deplorables” comment during the 2016 presidential election — which is that you should respect the views of your fellow Americans even when they are not kowtowing to your views.

Erich Reimer, Chester

On Lexington County

Lexington County should wake up before it allows 500 more houses to be built anywhere close to the city; it does not have the roads to handle such additional traffic.

I already have to devote 90 minutes to traveling to all of my doctors near the Lexington Medical Center.

Davis Kirkland, Saluda County

On John Kasich

Given our current political climate — which is filled with chaos and polarization — I long for “boring” and “calm.” That’s why I’ m hopeful that my fellow South Carolinians now see the importance of having principled and experienced leadership.

Recently our national deficit reached nearly $1 trillion; wasn’t I promised that President Donald Trump would pay off our national debt in eight years? Instead the debt has continued to grow since Trump has been in the White House.

Now more than ever our nation needs a president who can unify our fractured country, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich was and is that person. If you’re listening, Mr. Kasich, please get into this presidential race!

Hindsight is 2020.

Lisa Savage, Charleston