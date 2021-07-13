Can Columbia police restore community trust? Police must do better to root out extremists

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The core values of the Columbia Police Department are stated clearly on its website. They include professionalism, integrity, diversity, service orientation, fairness, courage, collaboration, and communication.

Under the integrity banner, it notes, “We are committed to the highest standards of honesty and ethical conduct. Furthermore, we are accountable to each other and to the citizens we serve. We believe integrity is the basis of trust between supervisors and staff, and between the Department and citizens.”

That’s why a decision by any member of the department to in any way support a militia group dedicated to anti-government extremism should alarm all of us.

And that’s why the department must consider its values as it determines what to do about one of its own who boldly displayed a sticker with the Three Percenter logo on his personal vehicle.

The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition spotted the sticker on July 7 in the police department parking lot and alerted Police Chief Skip Holbrook.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified by the department, has since been placed on administrative duty and removed the sticker.

Less than three weeks ago, Canada officially named the Three Percenters a terrorist entity. In a government press release, Canada explained the decision was made because it had “reasonable grounds to believe that an entity has knowingly carried out, attempted to carry out, participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity, or has knowingly acted on behalf of, at the direction of, or in association with such an entity.”

“Recent events should remove any doubts about the serious threat posed by ideologically-motivated violent extremism,” said Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

Those recent events include the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In March, FBI Director Christopher Wray said “that attack, that seige was criminal behavior plain and simple and its behavior that we, the FBI, view as domestic terrorism.”

In June, the U.S. Department of Justice arrested four men who identify as Three Percenters in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. They face federal offenses that include conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds.

Since the story broke, comments on The State ‘s Facebook page have ranged from outrage that the officer displayed the sticker to outrage that he faced any disciplinary action at all.

Some cite the First Amendment and the right of free expression. Yes, the officer is certainly free to express his opinions, but that does not mean he or anyone else is free from consequences.

The department speaks of the importance of trust between itself and the people it serves and of being accountable to Columbia’s citizens..

As the department determines its course of action, it must consider the damage done and what it means to restore that trust.