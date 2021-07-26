Foundation honors memory of SC murder victim Samantha Josephson

A chair is left empty with a gown draped over to honor Samantha Josephson during USC’s commencement ceremony at Colonial Life Arena Saturday May 11, 2019, in Columbia, SC. gmcintyre@thestate.com

Coping with loss comes differently for each of us.

Some will sit quietly with their memories, honoring loved ones each day in small ways. Listening to a favorite song. Placing a small bouquet of flowers in a vase on a mantel.

Some will channel their pain and grief outward, finding ways to save others and in doing so perhaps saving themselves as they try to fathom their loss.

Samantha Josephson’s family members have likely each taken different and difficult paths since the 21-year-old University of South Carolina student was murdered in March 2019.

While the trial of her alleged killer Nathaniel Rowland moves toward jury deliberations this week, the work of The #WHATSMYNAME Foundation, started by her parents Seymour and Marci Josephson to honor her memory, continues.

An annual 5K RUN/1M WALK is planned on Sept. 25 in Robbinsville, NJ, Samantha’s hometown.

The proceeds support the foundation’s work - promoting rideshare safety using Sami, Samantha’s nickname.

Each letter represents a step rideshare users should consider before getting into a vehicle.

Samantha was last seen on March 29, 2019 getting into a car that she believed to be the Uber she had ordered. Her body was found many hours later in a wooded area some 60 miles from Columbia.

S stands for stop.

Plan ahead. Before you request a ride, think about where you’re headed and review the safety features in the app so you know how to use them.

A is for ask.

Ask your driver “what’s my name” to confirm they have booked a trip with you through the ride sharing app.

M means match.

Match the make, model and license plate of the car with the one displayed in the app.

Finally, I is for inform.

Share the details of your trip with a friend. Utilize the “share status” function in your ride sharing app.

They are simple steps, but ones her family hopes may save a life and perhaps, in some small way, help them face each day without their beloved Sami.