Slip-and-fall before Clemson football game was an accident; no need for lawyers

So you slipped and fell at a Clemson football game, and you’re suing the university and the city? C’mon, man!
Over 80,000 fans attended that game. Counting them arriving and then leaving, that means over 160,000 pairs of legs had no problem with the parking lot area or pine straw. Only you did. Sounds like just an accident to me.
Sorry you were hurt; but next time call a doctor, not a lawyer.
David Humphries
Irmo
Offshore-drilling tests could damage SC wildlife
The state of South Carolina and the people along the coast are tired of being tied to tourism.
The offshore-drilling tests that are taking place off of the coast of South Carolina are damaging to our wildlife along with violating acts that are put into place to prohibit such events from taking place. The offshore drilling testing causes a number of problems that could affect our wildlife. The chance for an event similar to the 2010 BP oil spill is possible, even if seismic readings are done prior to the start of offshore oil drilling.
Offshore drilling puts our state’s wildlife into danger and could cause extreme damage to our wildlife if the steps to ensure such event won’t happen aren’t being enforced.
Thomas Evans
Greenville
Legislative changes could help increase kidney donations
Dec. 7, 2018, will mark the 35th anniversary of my successful kidney transplant. My brave brother donated his kidney to extend my life at considerable risk to himself. My story has a happy ending yet thousands of Americans die every year as they wait in vain for an organ.
Two Legislative changes could ensure that more people receive the life-saving transplants. First, organ donation should be something you opt out of instead of opting into when a person gets their driver’s license.
Second, end the prohibition against compensation for donating an organ. Doctors have to be paid because they have bills to pay. Many people who would be willing to donate an organ can’t because they have bills to pay. Every person who gets an organ because they can afford it means one more name comes off of the waiting list.
Don Gordon
Columbia
With liberal arts education, students can be more than imagined
A crisis in leadership today is demonstrated in more places than a house painted white.
Unlike what the deans of some of our University of South Carolina’s colleges may think (The State, Dec. 3, 2018), a liberal arts education is not justified because it will make students more likely to get jobs. Though hopefully everybody with a college degree or without will have employment, liberal arts education is about acquiring a broad foundation in knowledge and skills without any career considerations.
Of course, there is a relationship between education and work, but such instrumental considerations (“Will this degree help me get a job?”) are precisely not what the liberal arts are about. Otherwise, a vocational training is much better suited. Besides, job opportunities are not primarily dependent on job seekers but are created by minds much brighter than those found in the institutions of higher education.
The important question for students, therefore, is not why study liberal arts, but why not. The answer is always theirs, but in the liberal arts, they can learn to become somebody not even imagined. Such learning is fun as well as smart, even when it is not always as well compensated as we would hope.
Mathieu Deflem
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
