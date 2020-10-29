Letters to the Editor
Let’s vote to honor the Maw-Maws and others who knew the value of being civic-minded
On voting
Voting in our country is a right that we should not take for granted.
I learned the importance of voting at a young age from my grandmother, Lonnie Nichols. She didn’t have a formal education and retired from Cannon Mill in York, S.C., but she was a “maverick” of her time.
Maw-Maw kept up with national and local government and could debate with any well-schooled politician who was brave enough to exchange opinions with her.
This election year brings back memories of an election long ago — my first brush with excitement of politics.
It was in the late 1970s and a very important election year.
Maw-Maw knew the importance of voting, and she made sure that those that had no transportation to get to the polls were still able to vote.
But Maw-Maw didn’t have a driver’s license and since I had recently passed my driver’s test, my task was to spend the day with her picking up people to vote.
There was such a sense of pride in these people after they voted.
Rosa Parks once said, “Each person must live their life as a model for others.”
That’s how Maw-Maw lived her life.
Go vote!
Leslie Couick, Rock Hill
On The State’s endorsement
The State newspaper sunk to a new low Wednesday when it endorsed Jamie Harrison, a Washington lobbyist, over Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Graham, one of the least-wealthy members of Congress, has spent his life selflessly serving the interests of the people of South Carolina. The majority of Harrison’s record-breaking donations have come from ultra-liberal political action committees and foundations from outside South Carolina.
To put it simply, the Democratic Party is trying to buy this Senate seat.
However, the views of these left-wing, out-of-state organizations don’t reflect the views of the majority of South Carolinians who are faithfully served by Sen. Graham.
I encourage voters to go to the polls and re-elect Graham — who will continue to serve our state’s interests in Washington — and not some Washington lobbyist who, if elected, will serve the interests of the out-of-state parties that funded his campaign.
Caroline Stephenson, Columbia
