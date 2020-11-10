The Democrats pulled every trick in the election book to help Biden become president

On Biden’s win

Here are two sayings that pertain to the deplorable 2020 presidential election:

▪ “Cheaters never win and winners never cheat.”

▪ “If you cut off the head of a snake, the body will die.

Both of these sayings apply to the Democratic Party.

The suffering that the Democratic Party imposed on the citizens of our country should not be tolerated.

With the help of the television news media the Democrats demonized President Donald Trump and lied at every turn to convince the people that he is a very bad person, which couldn’t be farther from the truth.

President-elect Joe Biden is a half-functioning human being with no mind of his own. His far-left leaning corrupt handlers programmed him like a robot to say what they wanted him to say.

If Biden had an original thought in his head on governing this country, why didn’t he say something during his eight years in former President Barack Obama’s administration?

I believe that Biden and Obama committed treason according to our laws when they bribed Iran not to make nukes; they gave back billions of dollars to a sworn enemy that could use the money to kill Americans.

Biden is the proverbial head of the snake who cheated his way through lies and deception to kill democracy as we know it.

Instead of being elected president of our country, Biden should be prosecuted.

Gregory Topliff, Warrenville

On white SC voters

Sadly the majority of white South Carolinians continue to vote against their best interests.

I am a proud native of South Carolina, and the values of equality, empathy and compassion for others were forged within me from early childhood.

These core values have continued to guide me since I left South Carolina more than 25 years ago.

I left South Carolina for two reasons:

▪ I fell in love with Colorado.

▪ I was alarmed by the growing trend of South Carolina’s white citizens voting against their own best interests.

This trend continues today, and here are some of the things that it has led to:

▪ South Carolina ranked in the bottom 10 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 “Best State” rankings.

▪ South Carolina ranks among the lowest states in education and income, according to a WalletHub.com study.

▪ South Carolina is one of America’s poorest states, according to a Friends Committee on National Legislation study.

▪ South Carolina’s communities have seen an explosion of payday lending and title loan establishments.

All of these poor rankings and negative developments are because South Carolina’s Republican Party has exploited the insecurities and fears that many white South Carolinians have long had about race.

There is greater power in greater diversity because none of us alone is as smart as all of us together.

White South Carolinians must stop taking the Republican Party’s bait on race — and start voting for what’s in the best interests of themselves and their families.

Randall Spires, Greenwood. Colo.

Spires is a native of Cayce. His father, Lowell “Butch” Spires, was a longtime member of Lexington County Council.

On Preach Jacobs

This is a response to Preach Jacobs’ recent op-ed that examined race relations and suggested that South Carolna decided to cling to its past by re-electing Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Jacobs went to great lengths in describing his feelings on Election Night, including the need for a substance like hookah to calm him down. But I found Jacobs’ comments to be incorrect: South Carolina has moved toward the future in race relations — and a lot has changed.

Jacobs forgot to mention we have a Black U..S senator in Tim Scott. But Scott is a Republican, so maybe that’s why Jacobs didn’t consider him to be Black.

In addition we have:

▪ A former governor, Nikki Haley, whose parents came to the United States from India.

▪ A Black mayor in Columbia (Steve Benjamin).

▪ Many other Black leaders in key positions through state and local government.

And in referring to Harrison’s record-breaking rate of fundraising during the campaign, Jacobs forgot to note that 90% of that money came from out-of-town liberal action groups — not from South Carolina residents.

Finally Jacobs kept referring to issues and problems that we had 60 to 70 years ago, so it would seem to me that Jacobs is the one who is clinging to the past.

John Livoti, Columbia

On the election

I am a mom, a grandma, a teacher and a Save The Children Action Network volunteer. But over the past week I have also added “voting analyst” to my resume.

After spending so much time watching the vote counts and crunching the numbers with everyone else, I got to the point where I half-expected CNN and Fox to give me a call to offer my theories and analysis.

But here’s the one conclusion that I take away from this election, and it’s one that I’m sure everyone can support and agree with:

We care about our country.

We voted in massive numbers as a nation.

Now it’s time for us to move forward together as a nation.

Judy Ryan, Elgin