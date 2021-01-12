SC must speed up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout and get it to more people over age 65

Vaccine rollout

Using S.C. DHEC statistics, more than 80% of COVID-19 deaths in the state have been in those over age 65. At least 50% were people not in long-term care facilities. Adults over age 65 not living in such facilities experience the largest number of deaths and their high hospitalization rate also strains healthcare systems.

If DHEC’s Phase 1a vaccination goal is truly “averting deaths” as stated in its guidelines, vaccine needs to be made available to those 65 or older ASAP.

According to the Census Bureau, these people number nearly a million in South Carolina. Yet, as of now they’re not scheduled to get the vaccine until Phase 1b or Phase 1c. With vaccination speed already too slow, Gov. Henry McMaster is calling for speeding up Phase 1a. I agree.

According to Kaiser Family Foundation data, those 65 and older are among the lowest in vaccine hesitancy. Picking up speed, maximizing equity, and minimizing death all require the same thing: Getting the vaccine to those over age 65.

Devin Kellis, Columbia

Trump’s mob

I guess it’s official: The United States has become a banana republic. At the urging of President Trump, a mob of his supporters marched on the Capitol and violently took possession of the House and Senate. One thing is certain: the rioters were not members of Antifa or Black Lives Matter; they were all Trump supporters. It’s a shame only two weeks remain in Trump’s reign, not enough time to impeach and convict him of inciting a riot. Maybe it’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Ed Aylward, Columbia

Not surprised

Why are we shocked? The protests began with the women’s march that followed President Trump’s election, followed by numerous calls for his impeachment, the Mueller investigation, and actual impeachment proceedings because Democrats could not accept Trump’s election. They share the blame for this latest debacle. A biased media fed the unrest.

Could we return to civil campaigns that rely on what good a candidate proposes rather than the evils of the opponent? I was sickened by the outright lies from both parties. To spend billions to win elections is such a travesty when there is such great need in this country.

As an independent, I will support Joe Biden rather than trashing him, hoping that the Democrats don’t lead us into becoming a socialist country.

Diane Jumper, Gilbert

SC Congressmen

I call for the following U.S. representatives to resign: Joe Wilson of Springdale, Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach, Ralph Norman of Rock Hill, William Timmons of Greenville, and Jeff Duncan of Laurens. These five men blatantly stuck with Donald Trump in asserting election fraud. They continued to support Trump after the man incited the attempted take over of our nation’s Capitol. None of these men are patriots. Enough is enough.

Elizabeth Jones, Columbia

Rep. Jeff Duncan

The Dec. 31 article about U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan’s plans to vote against certification of the Biden election enraged me.

The election was free and fair. Any doubt about it has been dispelled by numerous lawsuits. Even Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of voter fraud.

Duncan is doing his part to destroy our democracy and making himself a fool in the image of President Trump. I hope he comes to realize how he has contributed to this abhorrent chapter in our country’s history. He won’t be favorably remembered.

Lizanne Melton, Saluda

Tech companies

Many attorneys general recently joined a Department of Justice lawsuit against Google hoping to break up the company. Given the crucial role tech companies like Google have played in helping businesses stay afloat during the pandemic, is now really the right time to go after Big Tech?

Instead of attacking companies like Google, we should be supporting them. These companies provide valuable digital tools to businesses, such as online sales, digital advertising, and video conferencing. Thousands of S.C. businesses count on these tools to keep their doors open. It would be devastating if they were unable to access these vital resources.

This is not a path we want to go down. As a small business owner, I want to thank S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson for not joining the latest lawsuit against Google and for his support of S.C.’s small businesses.

Robby Hill, Florence

CEO of HillSouth