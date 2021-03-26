State representatives must take action to end the gender pay gap in South Carolina

Equal pay for women

On March 24, we recognized Equal Pay Day. Equal Pay Day shines a spotlight on the gap between men and women’s earnings. It takes women until March 24 of the following year to earn an equal amount to the amount earned by men in commensurate positions. This pay gap is even wider for women of color.

The Act to Establish Pay Equity is currently in Committee here in South Carolina.

This bill ensures that wages will be based on factors such as skill, effort and responsibility. It eliminates the need to disclose prior wage history so employees are not forced to endure wage discrimination as they move on to other jobs. Pay gaps based on prior wage history normally continue throughout women’s working lives. This bill will require transparency to eliminate discrimination and promote a fair and productive work environment.

For every dollar earned by men in South Carolina, women are paid 77 cents. African American women are paid 57.5 cents compared to white men, and other women of color face high wage gaps as well.

Our State Representatives must bring The Act to Establish Pay Equity (H.3183 & S. 514) to a vote and vote YES!

Florence Barba, Myrtle Beach

Gun rights

I’ll just state up front that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) needs to go. It is totally inconceivable, in the wake of yet another senseless mass shooting, that anyone would oppose background checks on all gun sales, including rifles. I will remind everyone who says they have the right to bear arms according to the misinterpretation of The Second Amendment: According to The Second Amendment, you have the right to bear arms in a Militia. No rights are absolute! It is only a privilege for citizens of this country to own a gun — and we are blowing it big time.

It’s time to abolish the filibuster so we can finally get some gun legislation. This country needs extensive background checks on ALL weapon sales.

Ronald M Andersen, Winnsboro

Dominion Energy

Why does Dominion Energy continue to want to perpetuate the past and fight the future? Why punish customers who invest in the future and commit to reducing our carbon footprint? Here’s an idea: Dominion Energy could use the site of the abandoned nuclear plant in Fairfield County to build a solar farm, thus investing in the future, reducing its (and our) carbon footprint, and assisting all of its customers by using a renewable source of energy. Wouldn’t that ultimately be a win/win for all?

Stan Frick, Columbia

Columbia’s lack of development

As a South Carolinian, I’m proud to see the remarkable growth and development seen in Columbia’s sister cities of Charleston, Greenville and Rock Hill.

As a resident of the Capitol city, however, I must admit to feeling envy as well.

Clearly, our city and the Midlands is unnecessarily lagging in development critical to our future.

Recent setbacks: the loss of South Carolina’s only Fortune 500 headquarters, SCANA; the headquarters loss of the largest bank based in South Carolina, South State; the headquarters loss of our largest health care provider, Prisma Health, to Greenville; and the NCAA’s decision not to award Columbia a host site for its next round of basketball regionals (Greenville, however, was awarded one).

Dwelling on these losses is pointless. Rather, they should serve as our wake up call. We can and must do better.

Dr. Rebecca Gunnlaugsson’s study presented to city council provides us with a great starting point, and we have a strong foundation to build on: fine higher education institutions, beautiful rivers, great neighborhoods, a wonderful lake, a National Park, strong cultural institutions, and a nationally renowned zoo.

With vision, thoughtful policies, cooperation, strong leadership and energy we can reclaim the stature our Capitol City deserves.

Patrick D. McLean, Columbia