American policy failures behind situation in Afghanistan

U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. military and officials focus was on Kabul’s airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to U.S. military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. AP

Foreign policy failure in Afghanistan

The situation in Afghanistan is the sad result of decades of failed American foreign policy. We must use this situation as an opportunity to chart a new course, one in which we respect other cultures and political systems and not try to change them in our image.

- Joseph Rubinstein, Hartsville

No to mask mandates

Enough of the mask mandates. Let it be one’s choice. Well, people are dying, say the political dictators of our community. People looking for ways to stop death. Sorry folks but God in His word has said, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” - Hebrews 9:27. We cannot stop death. As one who wore masks, especially being a diabetic and 50 years old, I still got covid. Many friends of mine who wore masks have gotten covid. Our community needs to live in faith not fear. It’s what God expects of us. Wearing a mask isn’t faith. Enough is enough. I have seen what prolonged mask wearing does to people of my age. Causes anxiety, hard to breathe. No mandates.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

- Earl Pathel, Lexington







Government should protect people

Going by Governor McMaster’s reasoning there should be no regulation requiring parents to have their children ride in car seats in vehicles. He says parents are the best judge of their children’s safety. There should not be retribution when parents leave their children in hot cars. Of course, sensible people know that there should be protections for children that exceed the limits that some irresponsible parents observe, but shamefully, political expediency is more important to some people than children’s lives.

- Terry Jarvis, Gilbert

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER







Society must work together

None of us are free to harm another person in this time of COVID-19, or any other time. As Governor McMaster and the Legislature chortle about “Freedom” and “Common Sense”, they are putting school children and their families in danger. Masks should be serious business for primary school children. We all know how little children get right in your face, and each other’s faces when they talk. They effectively spit on other people. In South Carolina, spitting on someone is considered third-degree assault. So, by not requiring masking in our schools, “Common Sense” McMaster and our “Freedom” Legislature, are encouraging criminal behavior in our children..

- Larry E. Creel, Columbia







Vaccines are the issue now

I don’t understand why we continue to make a mask issue out of a vaccine issue. We had a mask issue pre-vaccine. We are now post-vaccine and we have a vaccine issue. If everyone had gotten vaccinated, we would not be here again. I would rather see a sign saying “Proof of Vaccination Required” vs. one saying “Masks Required.” Everyone wants their rights and freedoms, but always remember the price for those rights and freedom is responsibility. Refusing to go out in public without a vaccination is not being responsible. None of the excuses fly. Stop making a mask issue out of a vaccine issue. Require proof of vaccination. Stop cuddling the real issue and trying to make 100% of the people wear masks when we only need 50% of them to get vaccinated. These are the things that make us a society. There cannot be freedom without responsibility.

- Byron Dickson, Columbia







Mask mandates needed now

Once again the Republicans in our State House have changed tack from their usual spiel about preferring local control by taking the heinous step of banning local mask mandates. They are more interested in placating their most vocal supporters by preventing local mask mandates than they are in protecting our children and their teachers and, by extension, their families.

I thought our government was here to protect us. These legislators are actually tying our hands behind our backs, making it easier for us to suffer and maybe even die of COVID-19. How can they claim any kind of moral high ground when they ban local mask mandates?

- Elizabeth A. Russell, Columbia