“Best judgment” rarely produces sound policy when dealing with public health crises

Public health outweighs “best judgment”

I’m a child of the 1950s who remembers many afflicted by the polio virus. When the poliovirus vaccine became available, it was considered a godsend. Vaccines eliminated debilitating effects of measles, mumps, and German measles, and schools began requiring these vaccines for children to enter school.

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the U.S. having access to effective vaccines since March 2021, hospitals and medical staff are overwhelmed, themselves on “life support,” from hospitalizations of new COVID-19 patients, most unvaccinated. Patients who did not consider the vaccines worthwhile, pleading on their deathbeds that others take the vaccine.

State and federal government officials impose limits on individual liberties that pose risk to the greater public. They don’t rely on an individual’s “best judgment” for seat belts, speed limits, smoking in public places, or to parents’ “best judgment” to use car seats for their children. After 9/11, for the safety of all, the federal government mandated body and carry-on luggage screening if you wanted to fly.

COVID-19 is ravaging Southern states like SC, FL, and TX, and governors’ rail against vaccine and mask mandates instead of facing the necessity of taking vaccines, masking and social distancing to end this pandemic for everyone.

Barbara J. Koller, Rock Hill







9/11 history vs. COVID history

9/11 was a terrible day in our history. We were attacked by a new unforeseen enemy. Americans immediately came together to fight this threat, and it is fitting that we remember the sacrifice of 2,996 souls, and the bravery of thousands 20 years later.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 640,000 American lives, and millions more worldwide. Thousands of doctors, nurses. first responders, and volunteers have put their lives on the line to save the sick.

Unlike 9/11, we have not come together. One group is following science. Another is following the misinformed. Too many are following pandemic politics.

How will our battle with COVID-19 be remembered 20 years from now? Will it be with pride or shame?

Allan C. Jenkins, Greenville

How many more must die?

Henry McMaster vows to fight to the “gates of hell” against policies that have been scientifically proven to prevent much of the suffering and death from COVID-19. He and like-minded politicians are the ones who are turning the American dream into a nightmare. Why aren’t we all doing everything possible to protect our children and help our medical workers? We have the answers: vaccinations and masks. How many citizens have to die before our leaders decide to help us instead of escalating the situation? Freedom gives no one the right to hurt others by exposing them to a deadly disease. This situation has become unnecessarily tragic and maddening. Let’s all do our part to slow the spread. Be kind. Love your neighbors. Do unto others. Please, now, before it’s too late.

Ninette Burns, Lexington

Veteran opposes mandates

I beg to differ with President Joe Biden’s speech saying that COVID shots are safe and demanding that we citizens get them. Biden has the unmitigated gall to tell people under his authority that they will get the shots or lose their jobs. He is acting more like a dictator than a president in a democracy.

What’s next? What about those of us who are allergic to vaccines?

Three years in a row I went to the VA to get my flu shots, and three years in a row I got sick as a dog with the flu. Knowing this, I asked my VA doctor about getting the shots, and he advised against it. When I heard about businesses requiring proof of being inoculated against the virus, I asked my doctor to give me a letter stating I’m allergic.

Knowing I can’t be the only veteran in this situation, I suggested to my doctor that the VA make up shot cards for those vets. He passed it on. I also contacted Congressman Joe Wilson’s office and made my pitch. Now the waiting begins.

I’ve listened to our elected officials dividing those who can get the shots and those who can’t. This is unacceptable.

Gregory J. Topliff, Warrenville