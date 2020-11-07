Let’s put science before politics in the fight against COVID-19 in SC and Columbia

One of the worst-kept secrets in state government is that Linda Bell, the state’s so-called epidemiologist, has political motivations.

Is it surprising that a career bureaucrat in state government allows his/her politics to affect policy?

No, but in the case of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent decimation of small businesses and critical jobs in our state, we should not accept it.

Columbia’s misguided approach

While the great city of Columbia has its parking enforcement personnel writing tickets in the Five Points District for expired parking meters, it hardly did anything during Halloween evening to address the hundreds of young people without masks in line to enter a bar.

Both the police and fire departments were notified, as well as several members of City Council and the Mayor’s Office —yet only 22 citations were given.

However, Mayor Steve Benjamin recently called an emergency City Council meeting due to what the mayor called “a 42% increase” in COVID cases for Richland County.

Do you know how many people made up that 42%?

Twenty people.

In response to all of this City Council decided to increase the fines for not wearing masks.

But the scene that took place in Five Points was clear proof that city leadership has no interest in stemming the spread of COVID-19. The only thing the city leadership cares bout is getting a headline in the newspaper and scoring political points.

Science over politics

It is time that we put science ahead of politics.

Elected leadership and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control have the responsibility to objectively follow the science.

The truth is that testing is the only way to reduce the spread; we need to test those who are likely to spread the virus.

Health care, hospitality and retail employees should be tested at least weekly so that we can identify those with COVID-19 before they are infectious.

Yet Bell wrote a recent op-ed piece in which she stated that everyone should just wear a mask and stand 6 feet apart.

In fact, it wasn’t until just a few days ago that Bell finally got around to encouraging people who are out in the community to get tested regularly.

And it was only recently that the state Department of Health and Environmental Control began to recommend individuals undergo testing as a precaution if they are out in public.

Why has it taken so long?

Bell didn’t act

Having worked in public health for over 25 years I, too, recommend wearing mask for an airborne virus — and it’s clear that washing hands and cleaning surfaces regularly also help.

But we all know that the best way to prevent the spread is to test frequently, and to isolate when you test positive; the reality is that by the time a person is showing symptoms they have already spread the virus to others.

Yet Bell repeatedly said for months to not test until and unless you showed signs and symptoms. This was irresponsible, and it should disqualify her as our state’s epidemiologist.

We now realize that was the cause of much of the spread, yet state employees have still not instituted a regular testing regimen.

In addition Bell didn’t encourage testing in hospitals and among nursing home staff — so now South Carolina has seen the highest COVID-19infection rates in nursing homes.

Had Bell recommended testing the employees weekly, we could have prevented much of the spread.

Let’s use logic

Most science says that you will test positive before you are infectious, so by testing weekly we can identify those who will become infectious — and we can avoid countless cases and deaths.

The bottom line is this:

If you are in the public in any way, please, get tested weekly.

While we are inching closer to a vaccine, this pandemic is not going anywhere anytime soon. That’s why we must hold accountable our leaders who make policy affecting public health.

We must use logic and science — not politics — in times of panic.

Scott Middleton has a master’s degree in Public Health Care Administration from the University of South Carolina and has practiced public health safety for the last 25 years. He is the founder of a statewide in-home care company, SC House Calls, and owns multiple restaurants on Main Street in Columbia.