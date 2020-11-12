The Columbia Urban League is committed to fighting for social justice and equity

Jai Phillips, program officer for youth development with the California Community Foundation in Los Angeles, aptly describes COVID-19 as a social justice and equity crisis.

He recently stated, “For Black communities all over the country the COVID-19 pandemic is more than just a health crisis. It’s a social justice issue that highlights decades of disinvestment and marginalization. The long history of systemic racism in our country has led not only to economic disparities but to poorer health outcomes for Black people.”

Race plays a role

Advancing social justice, equity and inclusion today requires a serious examination of the role race plays in the unjust treatment of African Americans.

As I see it equity is fair and just treatment that maximizes opportunity to reach your potential in society.

COVID-19 has placed a spotlight on injustice and inequity in law enforcement, health care, employment, business development and academic achievement that holds us back as a society.

We have seen an escalation in deaths of unarmed African Americans while in the protective custody of law enforcement. We know that the majority of law enforcement officers are respectful and committed to protecting all citizens, but the few bad ones are undermining the credibility of the good ones.

We commend those law enforcement departments that practice de-escalation and have a mandatory body cameras policy and other policies that promote safety, transparency and respect.

Health disparities

We have seen that health disparities have become a death sentence for many African Americans during COVID-19, putting a much-needed greater focus on health disparities in general.

African Americans and members of underserved communities are disproportionately affected and dying at a rate nearly twice their percentage in the population.

Unstable status

We have seen that many, particularly African Americans, who work in low-skilled, service-sector jobs were hit hard by the pandemic, bringing attention to their often unstable status in the economy.

Not only did they lose their jobs, but 50% of these jobs are projected to be permanently lost.

We have seen how African American and small businesses have suffered greatly during the pandemic, revealing the precarious footing of such businesses in general.

A majority of these businesses are expected to be permanently closed.

Education challenges

We have seen that academic achievement and learning loss gaps in African American and underserved communities have widened due to inadequate Wi-Fi access to participate in virtual academic classes, as well as the lack of face-to-face instruction that many of these children need.

The Columbia Urban League has continuously addressed educational disparities facing African American children and children from underserved communities in its “State of Black South Carolina” reports over the years.

Equity is key

Although these social justice issues existed before COVID-19, and organizations like the Columbia Urban League have been working vigorously to eradicate them, too often the broader society has been indifferent.

The spotlight that COVID-19 has put on these social justice issues reminds us that we must not only seek equality, but also equity.

Equality is different from equity.

Equality treats everyone the same regardless of their individual circumstance; equity treats everyone according to their needs. In essence equity creates a level playing field.

Equity promotes diversity and inclusion in recruitment and in the workplace, but more importantly equity supports diversity and inclusion by providing a nourishing, supportive environment to ensure one’s ability to achieve success.

We particularly take note of our new initiative, The Gateway Empowerment Center, which will be located at the corner of North Main and Anthony streets in the heart of a vibrant economic development area.

This center will foster small business development and provide other essential services that promote employment opportunities.

The fight goes on

After 53 years of dedicated service to the Greater Midlands community, the Columbia Urban League continues to be encouraged as we see lives improved.

We are grateful for the generous support from our many committed partners who value advancing social justice, equity and inclusion.

Together we can continue the fight.

It is imperative that we as a community advance social justice, equity and inclusion.

James T. McLawhorn is CEO of the Columbia Urban League.