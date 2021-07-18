Coastal conservation group questions location of new Horry County development

Horry County’s growth rate is staggering. Last year’s census revealed that the county experienced the highest increase in population in the state, growing by about 10%. With new residents come increased demands for housing, hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies, and restaurants. As we consider how to provide those services, it’s essential that we take a critical look at where we’re building. Developing in the wrong places doesn’t just put our natural resources at risk, it puts our citizens—those who’ve been here for decades and newcomers alike—in harm’s way.

Located directly adjacent to Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve, the proposed Conway Medical Center on International Drive would increase the risk of flooding and wildfires in this populated area and could cause a valuable habitat to be lost forever.

Lewis Ocean Bay spans over 10,000 acres and hosts unique habitats such as Carolina bays and longleaf pine. The preserve provides a priceless home to black bears, red-cockaded woodpeckers, and native orchids. It’s one of the only places in the world where Venus flytraps grow wild and the only known remaining area in South Carolina.

To maintain this special habitat, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources uses prescribed fires. Walking in the preserve, you’ll see choppy tracks used to keep fire contained to specific areas. Fire management supports the plants and animals that call Lewis Ocean Bay home, including the Venus flytrap. This carnivorous plant needs fire to clear out the brush and create the right combination of sandy soil and ash it needs to thrive. Through regular burning, important habitat is created and sustained, and the amount of highly flammable material is controlled, lessening the risk of a wildfire. If fires do occur, they will not be as hot, high, or smoky. And they will be less likely to spread to nearby neighborhoods. Burning is not only important for the plants and animals, but also creates a safer environment for nearby residents.

The DNR’s window for burns is already constrained by temperature, humidity, wind direction, and an existing agreement with Horry County. Locating a hospital next to the property would make burning nearly impossible, creating a risky situation for residents and destroying habitat for some of South Carolina’s rarest species.

But the proposal gets worse: the hospital site is low and wet. At the same meeting that Horry County Council gave preliminary approval to Conway Medical Center, it took a second vote to approve one of the state’s most advanced flood ordinances. We spoke in favor of that ordinance. It’s an achievement we can be proud of and an impressive first step toward protecting private property from flooding. The ordinance includes language preventing “critical facilities,” including hospitals, from locating in the 100- and 500-year floodplains, with good reason. Hospitals need to always be accessible, even during heavy rains. While the new ordinance may not prevent a hospital from locating on this parcel, it highlights the need to carefully consider where these facilities are located.

This is simply the wrong place for a hospital. It’s too wet, too close to one of South Carolina’s most incredible ecosystems, and too risky for nearby neighborhoods.

Becky Ryon is North Coast Office Director of the Coastal Conservation League.