Keep right, pass left, South Carolina

South Carolina Department of Public Safety poster for move right law.

The four most beautiful words in the English language?

Keep right. Pass left.

That’s the phrase that kept crossing my mind as I made the trek from Columbia to Hilton Head a few days ago as each leg of the journey found me stuck behind what one South Carolinian described as “left lane laggards.”

As a New Jersey transplant, I have a particular affinity for keep right laws. In the Garden State, failure to do so can mean a traffic ticket, two points on your drivers’ license and a lot of unpleasant gestures.

Getting out of the way for the faster drivers is second nature for most New Jerseyans.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That’s why I was ecstatic to learn of South Carolina’s new law, which took effect Sunday, that requires slower drivers in the Palmetto State move to the right or risk a fine.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has been tweeting reminders complete with an attractive graphic.

Reminder: A new law taking effect Sunday requires drivers to “move right” except when overtaking and passing another vehicle on a controlled-access highway (most commonly interstate highways).

The department explains on its website that “controlled-access highways are most commonly interstate highways, but other examples include South Carolina Highways SC-22, SC-31 and SC-277.”

Now, you will have time to adjust.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Between Aug. 15 and Nov. 13, only warning tickets may be issued by police. After that date, violations can come with up to a $25 fine.

But my advice is not to wait.

Get into the habit of driving in the right lane unless you are passing other cars. Walk on the right side of sidewalks just to reinforce the idea.

Heck, you can even practice in the grocery store.

Move that cart to the right to make way for those hurried shoppers anxious to get through the 10 items or less lane.

When all else fails, just remember those four magic words - Keep right. Pass left.