Newberry College hoops coach leaving for in-state Division I job

360 locker room video of Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey’s speech before Davidson game Go into the locker room with the Winthrop men's basketball team before its game against Davidson College on Dec. 4, 2018, with this 360 video of coach Pat Kelsey's pregame speech. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Go into the locker room with the Winthrop men's basketball team before its game against Davidson College on Dec. 4, 2018, with this 360 video of coach Pat Kelsey's pregame speech.

Newberry basketball coach Dave Davis is leaving the school for a job on the Division I level.

Davis has accepted a job as an assistant at Winthrop under Pat Kelsey. He has been at Newberry for the past nine years and had seven winning seasons in the span and a record of 143-113.

“There is not a more respected and well-liked college coach in America than Dave Davis, especially in the southeast,” Kelsey said in a release. “His relationships with coaches at all levels is amazing as is the tree of coaches that he has developed under him. It is very difficult in our profession to be as successful as Dave and have no enemies. That’s why he is special. He has over 450 wins at the collegiate level and is one of the most innovative basketball minds I know. His hire is a coup for our program.”

Davis’ teams were known for their offense and the Wolves led the conference in scoring seven of the nine years he was there. Newberry had five of the six highest win totals in program history.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Wolves went 10-18 this season.

Before Newberry, Davis coached at Warren Wilson, Pfeiffer and Barton. He was at Pfeiffer from 1996-2010 and has 496 wins in his career.

Davis’ 2009-10 Pfeiffer team finished as the highest scoring team in Division II at 103.1 points per game and his teams led the country, Division I and II in scoring five times.