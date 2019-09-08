Coastal takes down Kansas; SC State cruises to win

Kansas linebacker Najee Stevens-McKenzie, left, moves in to sack Coastal Carolina quarterback Fred Payton, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

At Lawrence, Kansas, Coastal Carolina shook off the prep week marked by the approach of Hurricane Dorian by handing Kansas a 12-7 upset Saturday night at Booth Memorial Stadium.

C.J. Marable plowed the way for the Chanticleers with 148 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, in addition to a receiving touchdown. Coastal controlled the ball for 34:26 and intercepted Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley twice. The Jayhawks also turned the ball over on downs three times.

Kansas (1-1) scored first on Khalil Herbert’s 41-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. Coastal shut out the Jayhawks the rest of the way.

Marable put the Chants on the scoreboard with a 20-yard TD pass from Fred Payton with 41 seconds left in the first half. The extra-point attempt failed.

Marable’s game-winning score came on an 8-yard run at the 7:58 mark of the third quarter. The 2-point conversion failed, but Kansas’ last four possessions ended with an interception and three turnovers on downs.

Coastal (1-1) returns to Brooks Stadium Saturday to take on Norfolk State at 2 p.m.

SC State 34, Lane 0

At Orangeburg, South Carolina State moved to 2-0 with a 34-0 dismissal Saturday of Lane at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

Corey Fields was 10-for-21 passing for 172 yards, while running backs Datron James, Labron Morris and Quincy Hill each had a touchdown. James was the leading rusher with 79 yards on 10 carries.

SCSU jumped to a 24-0 lead by halftime on TD runs from Morris and James, a 27-yard Dillon Bresden field goal, and Johnell Brown’s fumble recovery in the end zone.

Bresdon made good on a 27-yarder in the third, and Hill ran in a TD from 12 yards out in the fourth.

The Bulldogs head to Tampa next Saturday to take on South Florida at 6 p.m.

Elon 35, The Citadel 28

At Elon, The Citadel got two blocked punts from specialist Sean Thomas-Faulkner, but the Phoenix got off to an early lead and outlasted the Bulldogs 35-28.

Brandon Rainey capped a short Citadel drive stemming from one of those blocks with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. That score tied the game at 7 after Elon’s De’Sean McNair had capped a 94-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.

The Phoenix answered Rainey’s score with Davis Cheeks’ 27-yard touchdown strike to Kortez Weeks, followed by a 6-yard J Thomas TD run. Elon led 21-7 at the half.

The Citadel got three more scores from Rainey in the second half, two touchdown runs and a TD pass to Raleigh Webb, and tied the game at 28 early in the fourth quarter.

Breyland Cyphers scored on a 30-yard run to break the tie with 6:07 left.

The Citadel drove into Elon territory late in the game, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete to seal the win for the Phoenix.

Rainey finished the day with 44 yards and three scores on 14 carries. He also passed for 69 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs (0-2) travel to Georgia Tech Saturday, with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

Allen game postponed

Saturday’s scheduled Allen at Elizabeth City State game was postponed because of the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

North Greenville 17, Newberry 7

At North Greenville on Thursday, Newberry fell behind 10-0 midway in the third quarter and the Crusaders closed out a 17-7 victory over the Wolves.

Matt Gravely’s 28-yard second-quarter field goal for North Greenville was the only first-half score, but D Williams got sprung for an 86-yard touchdown run at the 7:51 mark of the third.

Newberry responded with Colton Bailey’s 14-yard TD pass to Tylik Johnson three minutes later to cut the Crusaders’ lead to 10-7. That score capped a 9-play, 75-yard drive engineered by Bailey, who came off the bench in favor of starting quarterback Dre Harris, who was 14-for-20 in passing for 124 yards but had an interception.

London Johnson’s 21-yard pass to Kyle Belack early in the fourth quarter was all the Crusaders needed to preserve a win.

Bailey was 7-for-12 in passing for 51 yards. Bobby Irby led the Wolves in rushing with 35 yards on three carries.

Newberry’s home opener is Saturday against Florida Tech, with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Fayetteville State 35, Benedict 21

At Fayetteville, N.C., the Broncos jumped to a 26-0 lead and held off a Benedict rally in the second half to defeat the Tigers 35-21 Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Fayetteville State limited Benedict to 74 yards of total offense, picking off quarterback Traviontae Brown twice and forcing three fumbles. The Tigers got a touchdown when Brown found Raylen Elzy for an 11-yard TD pass in the third quarter.

The Benedict defense outplayed its offense. Collins Tensely scooped up a fumble and returned it 45 yards for a score, and Derun Williams recovered a fumble in the end zone. The Tigers limited the Broncos to 195 total offensive yards.

Benedict plays host to Johnson C. Smith Saturday at 6 p.m. at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Georgia State 48, Furman 42

At Atlanta, Furman held on with a team that beat Tennessee the week before, but Georgia State used a 21-point third quarter to hold off the Paladins 48-42 at GSU Stadium Saturday.

The game was not short on offense.

Darren Grainger was 16-for-25 in passing for 323 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing nine times for 53 yards and a TD. Furman running backs rolled up 215 yards and two scores on 41 carries.

Georgia State’s Dan Billington completed 29 of 37 passes for 362 yards on five scores. The Panthers (2-0) rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on 39 attempts.

Furman (1-1) travels to Blacksburg Saturday to take on Virginia Tech at noon.

West Alabama 35, Limestone 18

At Livingston, Ala., West Alabama knocked Limestone to 0-2 on the season with a 35-18 victory over the Saints.

Limestone plays host to West Georgia Saturday at 7 p.m.