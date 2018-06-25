Clemson names replacement for longtime staffer Tim Bourret

Clemson has found a replacement for legendary sports information director Tim Bourret.
Ross Taylor has been hired as Clemson’s assistant AD for Football Communications, AD Dan Radakovich and football coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday afternoon.
Taylor spent the previous seven years working for the Washington Redskins. He served as the director of Communications for the Redskins for the past three seasons.
“Ross stood out in an extremely competitive field of qualified candidates, and we’re excited to have him join our program and build on the legacy of Tim Bourret,” Swinney said in a statement. “His experience, personality and demeanor make him a great fit for our team.”
Taylor attended the University of Missouri and graduated from the journalism school. He started working with the Washington Redskins in 2011.
"I am truly honored to join the Clemson family. I am privileged to have the trust and support of Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich and head coach Dabo Swinney," Taylor said. "I am inspired and energized by their vision and the first-class manner in which they represent this great university."
Bourret announced in January that he was going to retire on July 1, but he still plans to be around the program in a limited capacity moving forward. He was involved in the hiring of his replacement and is happy with the choice that was made.
Bourret told Swinney that Taylor reminds him of himself 30 years ago.
“We are very similar in our theories about football communications when it comes to serving the media, the student-athlete, the football staff and the public," Bourret said. "He has an outstanding resume that includes a degree from one of the top communications schools in the nation in the University of Missouri, and his experience with the Washington Redskins has prepared him well for every aspect of this position. I look forward to helping Ross any way I can."
Taylor added that he will not hesitate to lean on Bourret during the transition.
"I am grateful that he will continue to be a valued resource for our program as he enters retirement," Taylor said. "I enter this position knowing that I stand upon the shoulders of giants, and I look forward to continuing the standard of excellence that Tim and Bob Bradley have set over the last 65 years."
