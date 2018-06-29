Breaking down Clemson's 2018 football schedule

Clemson begins its quest for its fourth consecutive ACC title and fourth consecutive College Football Playoff berth when it opens its season Sept. 1 against Furman.
Here is a breakdown of the Tigers’ football schedule and a game-by-game preview, with known TV times.
Sept. 1, vs. Furman (12:20 p.m., ACC Network)
About the Paladins: Furman is a solid FCS program that advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season. The Paladins are coached by Clay Hendrix, who is in his second season as the head coach. Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw is also a member of the Paladins' staff.
Tigers prospects: This should be nothing more than a tune-up for Clemson before the Tigers face a tough opponent on the road the following week. Dabo Swinney has already said the quarterback battle could carry over into the regular season, and Trevor Lawrence and Kelly Bryant should both get plenty of opportunities in what could be an audition for the starting job moving forward.
Sept. 8, at Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN)
About the Aggies: Texas A&M is coached by a familiar face in former Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher. Talent hasn’t been the problem for the Aggies recently as Kevin Sumlin consistently put together top 20 recruiting classes before being fired.
Tigers prospects: This is one of the opponents on Clemson’s schedule that could provide the biggest challenge. Clemson will be favored and should win the game, but playing at Kyle Field at night will not be easy.
Sept. 15, vs. Georgia Southern (3:30 p.m., TBA)
About the Eagles: Georgia Southern finished 2-10 last season and was blown out by both Power 5 opponents it faced: Auburn and Indiana. The Eagles are a run-heavy team, which should help Clemson prepare for Georgia Tech.
Tigers prospects: Clemson hasn’t had any trouble with Georgia Tech’s rushing attack under defensive coordinator Brent Venables. A less talented Georgia Southern team shouldn’t provide much of a challenge either.
Sept. 22, at Georgia Tech
About the Yellow Jackets: Paul Johnson has had an up-and-down career at Georgia Tech, winning at least nine games in four of 10 years but also finishing with a losing record two of the past three years. His triple-option offense can give some defensive coordinators headaches.
Tigers prospects: Venables appears to have figured out Johnson’s system as the Yellow Jackets have been putrid against Clemson’s defense recently. With Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant up front, the Tigers should continue to dominate this rivalry.
Sept. 29, vs. Syracuse
About the Orange: Syracuse pulled off a shocking upset of Clemson last October and it appeared as though Dino Babers had the program headed in the right direction. Instead, Syracuse lost its final five games and finished the year 4-8. Quarterback Eric Dungey being injured contributed to Syracuse’s struggles, and with Dungey back healthy the Orange have a chance to make a bowl game.
Tigers prospects: Clemson will be looking for payback against a Syracuse team that kept the Tigers from going undefeated in the regular season in 2017. This game could get ugly with Clemson playing at Death Valley.
Oct. 6, at Wake Forest
About the Demon Deacons: Dave Clawson has done a masterful job at Wake Forest, including leading the Demon Deacons to an 8-5 record with a bowl victory against Texas A&M last season. Running back Matt Colburn, a Columbia native, should have a big senior season.
Tigers prospects: This could be Clemson’s toughest game of the season to this point, particularly if new Wake starting quarterback Kendall Hinton gets off to a strong start to the year and is playing with confidence.
Oct. 20, vs. N.C. State
About the Wolfpack: N.C. State lost its entire starting defensive line, most notably top five NFL draft pick Bradley Chubb, but the Wolfpack return plenty of talent, including star quarterback Ryan Finley.
Tigers prospects: This matchup has gone down to the wire the past two years with Clemson narrowly escaping with a victory both times. The Tigers will want to put together a dominant performance, but with Finley and a talented group of receivers to try to slow down it won’t be easy.
Oct. 27, at Florida State
About the Seminoles: The Seminoles are one of the most talented teams in the country and should continue to bring in top prospects under new coach Willie Taggart. Deondre Francois is now healthy and battling James Blackman for the starting quarterback job.
Tigers prospects: Taggart will be looking for a signature win in his first season as FSU’s coach, and beating Clemson would certainly be one. This has a chance to be another classic game in the rivalry.
Nov. 3, vs. Louisville
About the Cardinals: Lamar Jackson is gone, as is Louisville’s top defender Jaire Alexander. Bobby Petrino should still find a way to put some points on the board this season, but the Cardinals will likely take a step back.
Tigers prospects: Louisville couldn’t beat Clemson with Lamar Jackson and it’s unlikely the Cardinals will be able to do so without him. The Tigers are 4-0 against the Cardinals since Louisville joined the ACC.
Nov. 10, at Boston College
About the Eagles: Steve Addazio has Boston College headed in the right direction as the Eagles finished 7-6 last season, including a 35-3 beatdown of Florida State. BC returns one of the top running backs in the country in AJ Dillon.
Tigers prospects: Boston College gave Clemson a scare last year as the score was tied at 7 in the fourth quarter before the Tigers pulled away. Don’t be surprised if the Eagles hang around in 2018 as well.
Nov. 17, vs. Duke
About the Blue Devils: David Cutcliffe has done a great job at Duke, leading the Blue Devils to a bowl game in five of the past six years. With that said, Duke has gone 28-52 in the ACC under Cutcliffe.
Tigers prospects: Even with Duke’s success under Cutcliffe, the Blue Devils don’t have the athletes to compete with Clemson for four quarters.
Nov. 24, vs. South Carolina
About the Gamecocks: South Carolina has steadily improved under Will Muschamp and finished 9-4 last season with an Outback Bowl win against Michigan. The Gamecocks should be strong offensively with Jake Bentley, Deebo Samuel and Shi Smith returning.
Tigers prospects: Clemson has destroyed South Carolina each of the past two years, and while this game will likely be closer than last year’s 34-10 matchup, the Tigers should still come out on top.
