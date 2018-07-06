CBS names the best team in Clemson history. Did they get it right?

Clemson has produced its share of impressive college football teams, particularly in recent years under Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.
Clemson has won at least 10 games in seven consecutive seasons, and the Tigers have made the College Football Playoff three consecutive years.
The team also finished the regular season undefeated in 2015 and entered the national title game 14-0 before losing in heartbreaking fashion to Alabama.
With that said, it is hard to argue against the top two teams in school history being the two teams that won the national title.
The Tigers went 12-0 in 1981 to win the national championship before going 14-1 in 2016 and defeating Alabama for the title.
CBS Sports recently ranked the best team ever from each ACC school and Chip Patterson has the 2016 Tigers featuring Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams, Ben Boulware and Christian Wilkins as the best team from Clemson.
The 2016 Tigers lost only to Pitt, by one point on a last-second field goal, in an otherwise perfect year.
Clemson beat South Carolina 56-7 to close the regular season and then destroyed Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl before knocking off Alabama to win the title.
"The 1981 Clemson team that emerged from one of the craziest college football seasons of the last 40 years is held in such high regard that this pick might get some push back," Patterson said. "When you lay out the rosters and start judging talent, it's not even close. Dabo Swinney and his staff have transformed what Clemson football is today and what we expect when the Tigers take the field."
Other great Clemson teams
▪ The 1978 team finished 11-1 with a win over Ohio State in the Gator Bowl.
▪ Clemson won 10 games four consecutive years from 1987-90 with a 4-0 record in bowls.
▪ The 2012 team was loaded with Tajh Boyd at quarterback and six NFL receivers on the roster, led by Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins .
