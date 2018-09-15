Injury update on Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was injured in the second quarter of Saturday’s win against Georgia Southern and did not play in the second half.
Bryant was scrambling to his left when he took a hard hit and landed awkwardly. He made it to the sideline and later returned to the game but left for the locker room before the end of the first half.
Bryant stayed in the locker room after the start of the second half and did not return to the sideline until late in the third quarter.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on Bryant after the game.
“He got hit in the chest. He had a chest bruise. They did a little EKG because his breathing was kind out of whack a little bit so they did a little EKG on him ad they actually did a CT scan on him to make sure there was nothing else going on, so he’s OK,” Swinney said. “But he should be fine. I guess he got hit somewhere in the chest and his heart was kind of racing a little bit. But again, he’s doing good.”
Bryant was 7-for-10 passing for 68 yards and an interception and also rushed for 27 yards.
