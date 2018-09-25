Young North Carolina offensive lineman liked what he saw from Clemson

Clemson’s last home game against Georgia Southern attracted several recruits in the 2020 class including offensive lineman Seth Williams (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) of Statesville, N.C. The Tigers have not offered but this first visit for Williams allowed him to start building that relationship.
“It was really nice, I loved it, it was really cool,” Williams said. “I tried to watch the offense line and the coaches on the sideline too, to see how they coach and their coaching style. I talked to Coach (Robbie) Caldwell for a good bit. He was just mainly talking about how he coaches and how he acts on the field and a bunch of stuff about the program.”
Williams plays center and tackle. He said he has offers from Virginia and Charlotte and also is drawing interest from South Carolina, Duke, NC State, North Carolina and Wake Forest.
He also has visited NC State and North Carolina and plans to see Duke this weekend.
Comments