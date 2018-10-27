Noles no match as Clemson routs FSU

For years Clemson and Florida State were the class of the ACC, playing slugfests in front of packed houses with ACC championship and national title implications on the line.
Saturday’s matchup looked more like a spring game with Clemson’s starters facing off against its walk-ons rather than a clash of ACC titans.
Clemson destroyed Florida State 59-10 at Doak Campbell Stadium, tying for the largest margin of defeat FSU has ever lost by.
Most of the fans were gone when Seminoles backup quarterback Justin Blackmon found Keyshawn Helton for a 73-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to cut Clemson’s lead to 49 and to keep the loss from standing alone as the worst ever in FSU history.
After a scoreless first period the Tigers outscored FSU 52-3 over the second and third quarters as Seminoles fans filed out of the stadium. One FSU fan was caught on camera shirtless and reading a book as Clemson led 52-3 at the end of the third quarter.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins recorded his first career rushing touchdown as part of the onslaught, and freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence tossed four touchdown passes, breaking Deshaun Watson’s record for touchdown passes in a season by a true freshman in the process.
The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 ACC) host Louisville at noon next Saturday. The Cardinals (2-6, 0-5 ACC) lost to Wake Forest 56-35 on Saturday.
