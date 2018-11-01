Kelly Bryant led Clemson to a win against Auburn in 2017.
Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant took midweek visit to SEC power

By Matt Connolly

November 01, 2018 02:34 PM

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant played against Auburn in 2017. Now he could be joining the Auburn Tigers.

Bryant took a trip to Auburn this week as he continues to search for his next home.

Bryant visited Auburn on Tuesday and told The State in a text message that he had a good meeting with the Tigers coaching staff.

“It was a good trip just sitting down and talking with coach and getting a feel for what they were all about,” Bryant said. “Feel it would be a good situation to be able to step into with the guys they will have coming back on both sides of the ball.”

Bryant is also planning to take a trip to Mississippi State in the next few weeks.

He has already visited Missouri, Arkansas and North Carolina and will take an official visit to UNC this weekend.

