Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant took midweek visit to SEC power

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant played against Auburn in 2017. Now he could be joining the Auburn Tigers.
Bryant took a trip to Auburn this week as he continues to search for his next home.
Bryant visited Auburn on Tuesday and told The State in a text message that he had a good meeting with the Tigers coaching staff.
“It was a good trip just sitting down and talking with coach and getting a feel for what they were all about,” Bryant said. “Feel it would be a good situation to be able to step into with the guys they will have coming back on both sides of the ball.”
Bryant is also planning to take a trip to Mississippi State in the next few weeks.
He has already visited Missouri, Arkansas and North Carolina and will take an official visit to UNC this weekend.
Comments