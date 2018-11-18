Why Clemson star Travis Etienne was upset on the sideline Saturday against Duke

Clemson star running back Travis Etienne was clearly frustrated during the first half of Saturday night’s game against Duke.
Etienne entered the matchup averaging 107.6 yards per game but was held to only four yards on five carries in the first half against the Blue Devils.
ESPN sideline reporter Todd McShay addressed Etienne’s frustration early in the second quarter on the broadcast.
“It’s worth noting that Travis Etienne, the starting running back, is not on the field. And I saw after the last series he came off the field and was hot,” McShay said. “His teammates had to (pull) him away. He was screaming at somebody. He was frustrated with the lack of rushing I assume, and again, he’s still not on the field.”
Etienne admitted after the game that he was frustrated on the sideline, but the sophomore said he was mad at himself and not anyone else.
“I mean just going through the game, the offensive line was blocking well for me, and I was just hitting it wrong, not making the right plays,” Etienne said. “I had a false start and really got down on myself. I just got down on myself.”
Etienne added that his fellow running backs helped to calm him down on the sideline and get his head back in the game.
“Adam (Choice) came and talked to me, Tavien (Feaster) came and talked to me, just gave me some words of encouragement and got my mind focused on the next play. It really helped me out,” Etienne said. “I guess my mindset, the mentality I had going into the game, not really being focused and honed in on the little things. I just had to get back to that.”
Tigers running backs coach Tony Elliott was not aware of the report until after the game but said he spoke with Etienne about the incident following Clemson’s 35-6 victory.
“I didn’t see it. I know there was a report. There was no discussion on the headset. The first I heard of it was afterwards, and I talked to him about it,” Elliott said. “He said, ‘Coach I was just frustrated with myself because I wasn’t playing well.’ He missed a play, we were trying to run a draw to him. He used the wrong footwork and we didn’t get it going. And then obviously there were some other ones where he could’ve been a little bit more patient and found some things... Biggest thing for him is he probably was frustrated because he wasn’t playing well.”
But after struggling in the first half Etienne provided a big spark in the second.
The Louisiana native had four carries for 77 yards and two scores in the second half, helping the Tigers pull away.
“I was just trying to step up and be there for my teammates, trying to make a play for them and try to help the defense out,” Etienne said. “The defense was bailing us out the whole entire game. We just wanted to come out and play complimentary football and help each other out on both sides (in the second half).”
